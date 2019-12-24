“Winning is always beautiful,” Rodgers told ESPN after Green Bay’s latest unsightly victory, “and defense wins NFC North championships.”

Rodgers threw an interception in the 23-10 victory that clinched the division title and, for now, slotted the Packers as the second seed in the NFC. There were three turnovers in the first half (on Aaron Jones and Davante Adams fumbles and Rodgers’s third interception in 15 games), but it didn’t matter because the defense repeatedly thwarted Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, while Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby kept the Packers in the game until they took the lead on a third-quarter touchdown run by Jones. He added another in the fourth quarter.

Winning ugly and loving it is latest mantra for Rodgers, who has successfully employed such catchphrases before. Early in the 2014 season, Rodgers advised fans to relax because “we’re going to be okay” after a 1-2 start. They were, finishing 12-4 and losing to the Seahawks in overtime in the NFC championship game. After a tough loss to Washington in 2016, Rodgers expressed confidence that the team would “run the table” and the Packers indeed won their last six games, claiming the division before falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game.

Rodgers uncorked this season’s motto after a 20-15 victory over the three-win Redskins in early December, one in which he passed for an un-Rodgers-like 195 yards, as Jones rushed for 134 yards and added 58 receiving yards. Afterward, the buzz was about Jones and that was fine with the two-time NFL MVP.

“I wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl,” Rodgers told reporters then, adding, “Winning is the only thing that matters. Even in the midst of some of these games that aren’t great flow the entire time, we are winning. We expect to win games when the defense holds them to less than 20 points. We’ll find our rhythm. I’m not worried about that on offense. We’ll keep getting the ball to our playmakers and figure out what’s going to work that week."

It’s a theme he returned to Monday night after Green Bay won the NFC North for the first time in three years. Rodgers, for the third time this season, did not have a passing touchdown. He completed 26 of 40 passes for 216 yards. In fact, Anthony Nash of Packers Wire wrote, Rodgers “looked awful through the first half. [He] looked out of sync early and even many of his completed throws looked to be behind or late to receivers. Rodgers continues to be effective enough to help Green Bay win, but he struggled for stretches on Monday night.”

Rodgers, 12th among NFL QBs with 3,679 yards passing and an overall passer rating of 97.9, professes that he’s fine occupying a back seat to the running game and a defense that sacked Cousins five times (with Za’Darius Smith accounting for three). He has failed to pass for a touchdown in three games — but the Packers are 3-0 in those games.

“I don’t mind it as long as were winning,” Rodgers said (via Madison.com). “There’s a lot of emphasis on looking pretty or dominating. I thought tonight [against the Vikings] was a really good performance for us. We had really good balance. It doesn’t matter how we get it done — as long as we get it done.”

The NFC North championship shirts bore that out with the words “The North Is Not Enough.” Going into Sunday’s regular season finale against the Lions, the Packers are in position to take the No. 2 seed in the NFC (and a first-round bye) with a win. If Seattle beats San Francisco, Green Bay could take the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“I’ve always just tried to do what the team needed. I think there have been times over the years where I needed to do some of the things I’ve done over the years,” said Rodgers, who was sacked three times and had a 68.3 passer rating Monday night. “This year is different based on the personnel we have and the scheme we’re running. I’m trying to be opportunistic, but we have a pretty good run game going.”

Whatever. The bottom line is that the team is 12-3 in Matt LaFleur’s first season as a head coach.

“We’ve won a lot of tight games and we’ve won so many different ways. That’s what this game’s about — it’s about winning,” LaFleur said. “It hasn’t always been pretty for us, but that’s okay. We find a way.”

