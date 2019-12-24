That was evident in Monday’s 7-3 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden, which was lopsided from the get-go after Boston scored four first-period goals.

“Far too many penalties obviously and if I had to point to one negative from 38 games into [the season], that would be it,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said.

The Capitals took eight minor penalties Monday and leads the NHL in minor penalties taken with 151. They ranked fourth in penalty minutes (402). For comparison, the Vegas Golden Knights are second in minor penalties taken with 143 and rank seventh in penalty minutes (358).

Somewhat mitigating the problem, the Capitals’ penalty kill is ranked at second in the league at 84.9 percent. They faced seven shorthanded situations in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning but killed them all off, including a five-on-three and a six-on-four. Goaltender Braden Holtby was stellar during five-on-three, nearly killing off the two-man advantage on his own. But the Bruins proved to be a more formidable test. The Capitals also faced another five-on-three against Boston when Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana were dinged for slashing and tripping, respectively.

“You know, we did very well the other night, but you can’t expect us to kill seven every night,” Lars Eller said. “Nobody really does that game after game. We got to find a way to stay out of the box, get our stick infractions down. That’s one area we can improve, and we have 100-percent control over that.

When it comes to shoring up the stick infractions, Eller said most of the time, it’s just about “taking another step, skate.” Players need to get close enough to the opposition so they don’t have to hook a player, whack them or reach. Against Boston, the Capitals’ minor penalties were for high-sticking, hooking, tripping, roughing, holding, cross-checking and twice for slashing.

Forward Garnet Hathaway, who scored his sixth goal of the season Monday, said a big part in cleaning up minor penalties comes with puck management. He felt Boston had a good neutral zone presence, so the Capitals got stuck in the middle and they “forced plays or mishandled plays” which led to the team having to “fight the fight and chase guys.”

“When you are a stick length away, we tend to use our stick and we get ourselves in trouble, but [Monday] I think some of them we were forced to take because we made mistakes because we weren’t executing passes and all of a sudden we create a one-on-two for ourselves or something like that,” Eller said. “Some of it is lack of execution and some of that is a little more will to work hard and keep your stick down.”

Reirden said from a coach’s perspective, minor penalties can be divvied up into a few categories: unnecessary; borderline calls; and strategic, to stop an obvious threat. Against Boston, the Capitals displayed all three.

“It is an area that you see those type of mistakes when you are fatigued a bit,” said Reirden, whose team played three games in four nights. “Clearly an area we get better at, and we will.”

Moving forward, Reirden said he will seek to remedy the situation by adjusting ice times, trying different combinations and continuing to teach technique in terms of feet movement.

The aggressive style the Capitals have implemented this season, with more bodies swarming the puck and trying to poke it away, also might be having an unintended consequence.

“We want to be aggressive and hounding and hunting pucks down, which we are way better at than a year ago today,” Reirden said. “[But] sometimes when you are hunting pucks and trying to strip pucks then you get into the hands and that is an area we need to stay away from. I want us to be aggressive on pucks; it’s the lazy ones that don’t have anything to do with the play that I think hurt our team. And it’s funny that those are the ones that end up in the back of your net.”

