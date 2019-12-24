Time, TV: 8 p.m. Eastern, ESPN.

Point spread (as of Tuesday morning): BYU by 1.5.

Total: 64.

Picked to finish fourth in its division in the Mountain West preseason poll, Hawaii (9-5) was a pleasant surprise in Coach Nick Rolovich’s fourth season. The Rainbow Warriors won the West Division before succumbing to Boise State in the conference championship game and are playing in their home bowl game for the third time in four years. But of those nine wins, only two (Nevada and San Diego State) came against teams that qualified for bowl games. One more was against FCS team Central Arkansas. Hawaii’s remaining six wins came against teams that went a combined 25-48, and all but one of its five losses were by at least 21 points.

Rolovich was the last Hawaii quarterback to beat BYU; he threw a school-record eight touchdown passes in a 72-45 win over the Cougars in 2001. Expect a similarly pass-heavy offense Tuesday night. Only three teams (Washington State, San Jose State and Purdue) threw the ball on a higher percentage of their offensive plays than the Warriors’ 60.93 percent, and only two (Washington State and LSU) had more passing plays gain at least 10 yards. BYU’s defense, however, has given up only 102 passing plays that gained at least 10 yards (a respectable tie for 51st nationally) and only 28 passing plays that gained at least 20 yards (tied for ninth). Plus, only eight FBS defenses had more interceptions than the Cougars’ 15 this season.

The Cougars’ offense was wracked by injuries this season, especially to their offensive line and at quarterback (four players have thrown at least 12 passes for BYU). But BYU (7-5) is about as healthy as it’s been all season, and quarterback Zach Wilson returned from a hand injury to throw six touchdown passes over the Cougars’ final three games. Wilson was a perfect 18 of 18 with four touchdown passes in BYU’s bowl win over Western Michigan last season and now gets to play against a Hawaii defense that gave up 21 passing plays of at least 30 yards (tied for 91st nationally).

The Hawaii Bowl is not simply a happy-to-be-here situation for Cougars Coach Kalani Sitake, who was born in Tonga but grew up in Hawaii. BYU recruits heavily in the state, which is home to a sizable contingent of Cougars supporters.

“To put a pinpoint on it, a win is a big part of it,” BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku said this week. “We came here to win. It is not just a vacation or to mess around. It is a real game.”

The pick: BYU -1.5.

