“Bro, when you walk into every place and you have two blond bombshells on each side — I’m telling you, your chest pops out a lot more,” he said. “They’ve got their bikinis on, they look [expletive] smokin'.”

Roenick then used slang terms for parts of the female anatomy in saying it was “great” that they were “everywhere.” He added, “If you’re gonna go with two blondes, go someplace in the summer where the pool is out.”

While at a hotel in the Algarve, Roenick claimed, an “older lady” who was “staring at us the whole time” came over to him at the pool and asked, “Are they both with you?"

“I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick told the podcast hosts.

“If it really came to fruition, that would really be good,” he said, “but it’s never going to happen.”

Had the Old School stories flowin today! Solid chat Boys @spittinchiclets 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/6eV3EQRlpO — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) December 17, 2019

“Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers,” NBC Sports said in a statement to Sports Business Journal. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

A nine-time all-star, Roenick spent 20 years in the NHL, including eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and six with the Phoenix Coyotes, as well as shorter stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

After earning a reputation as one of the NHL’s most outspoken personalities, Roenick retired in 2009 and began working as an analyst for NBC Sports the following year. He has been covering the NHL for the network’s pre- and postgame studio shows, and he has had small roles on several TV series.

Elsewhere on the Barstool Sports podcast, Roenick referred to fellow NBC Sports analyst and former NHL player Patrick Sharp as “so beautiful,” adding, “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. … I wouldn’t say no right away.”

Roenick then appeared to contrast Sharp’s looks with his and those of Anson Carter, another former NHL player who analyzes hockey for NBC Sports.

“It’s good to have a beautiful face that talks well, that knows the game,” Roenick said, “because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there, it’s just a [expletive]show.”

Roenick had other words of praise for Sharp, calling his former Flyers teammate “one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet” and “great for NBC.”

He described Tappen as one of “the most professional sports personalities” he knew and “as prepared as anyone.”

“She wants people to respect her for her knowledge of sports, not just because she’s a pretty face,” Roenick said.

“I’m lucky that I’m next to her and she’s a good friend of mine,” he added of Tappen, “because there’s nobody that wants it more, and that will kick someone’s [expletive] if they disrespect her.”

