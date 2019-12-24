Here’s a look at where everyone stands and what they have to do to earn a spot in the postseason.

What does the AFC playoff picture look like?

1. z-Ravens (13-2)

2. y-Patriots (12-3)

3. y-Chiefs (11-4)

4. y-Texans (10-5)

5. x-Bills (10-5)

6. Titans (8-7, own tiebreaker over Steelers on strength of victory)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division; z: clinched home-field advantage.

What does the NFC playoff picture look like?

1. x-49ers (12-3, own tiebreaker over Packers and Saints because they beat both teams this season)

2. y-Packers (12-3, own tiebreaker over Saints because of better conference record)

3. y-Saints (12-3)

4. Eagles (8-7)

5. x-Seahawks (11-4)

6. x-Vikings (10-5)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division.

Who can clinch playoff berths in Week 17?

In the NFC, five of the six playoff berths have been clinched, with the NFC East winner the only unknown. In the AFC, the Titans, Steelers and Raiders still can claim the final wild-card spot.

Titans (8-7): Tennessee will clinch an AFC wild-card berth with a win over the Texans; or a tie combined with a Steelers loss or tie against the Ravens; or a Steelers loss combined with a Colts loss or tie against the Jaguars.

Steelers (8-7): Pittsburgh will clinch an AFC wild-card berth with a win over the Ravens combined with a Titans loss or tie against the Texans; or with a tie combined with a Titans loss; or with a Titans loss combined with a Colts win over the Jaguars and a Raiders loss or tie against the Broncos; or with a Titans loss combined with a Colts win and wins by the following teams: Vikings, Packers, Chiefs and Dolphins.

Raiders (7-8): Oakland will clinch an AFC wild-card birth with a win over the Broncos combined with a Steelers loss to the Ravens, a Titans loss to the Texans, a Colts win over the Jaguars and a win or tie by one of the following teams: Bears, Lions, Chargers or Patriots. This would give the Raiders the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers.

Who can clinch division titles in Week 17?

The only undecided division races are in the NFC, where the East and West divisions still are up for grabs.

49ers (12-3): San Francisco will clinch the NFC West title with a win or tie against the Seahawks.

Seahawks (11-4): Seattle will clinch the NFC West title with a win over the 49ers. In that scenario, Seattle and San Francisco would both finish 12-4, but the Seahawks would own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of a season sweep of the 49ers.

Eagles (8-7): Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East title with a win or tie against the Giants, or a Cowboys loss or tie against the Redskins.

Cowboys (7-8): Dallas will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Redskins combined with an Eagles loss to the Giants. In that scenario, Dallas and Philadelphia would both finish 8-8, but the Cowboys would own the head-to-head tiebreaker because of a better division record.

What about home-field advantage and first-round byes?

The Ravens already have clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Patriots (12-3): New England will clinch a first-round bye with a win or tie against the Dolphins, or with a Chiefs loss or tie against the Chargers.

Chiefs (11-4): Kansas City will clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Chargers combined with a Patriots loss to the Dolphins. In that scenario, both the Chiefs and Patriots would finish with 12-4 records, but Kansas City would own the head-to-head tiebreaker because of its win over the Patriots in early December.

The NFC picture is more complicated.

49ers (12-3): The 49ers will clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win against the Seahawks, or with a tie combined with a Packers loss or tie against the Lions and a Saints loss or tie against the Panthers. San Francisco will clinch a first-round bye with a tie against the Seahawks combined with a Packers loss, or a tie combined with a Saints loss or tie.

Packers (12-3): Green Bay will clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Lions; or with a Saints loss to the Panthers; or with a tie combined with a 49ers loss to the Seahawks; or with a tie combined with a Saints tie. The Packers will clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win combined with a 49ers loss or tie, or a tie combined with a 49ers loss and a Saints loss or tie.

Saints (12-3): New Orleans will clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Panthers combined with a Packers loss or tie to the Lions; or a win combined with a 49ers loss or tie against the Seahawks; or a tie combined with a Packers loss; or a tie combined with a 49ers loss; or a 49ers loss combined with a Packers win/tie. The Saints will clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win combined with a Packers loss or tie and a 49ers loss or tie, or a tie combined with a Packers loss and 49ers loss.

Seahawks (11-4): Seattle will clinch a first-round bye with a win over the 49ers combined with a Packers loss to the Lions. The Seahawks will clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win combined with a Packers loss and a Saints loss.

What are this week’s key games?

Dolphins at Patriots, Sunday, 1 p.m.: New England can clinch a first-round bye with a win or a tie.

Packers at Lions, Sunday, 1 p.m. Green Bay can clinch a first-round bye with a win.

Eagles at Giants, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East title with a win or a tie.

Titans at Texans, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: Tennessee can clinch an AFC wild-card berth with a win.

49ers at Seahawks, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.: San Francisco can clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs (and the NFC West title) with a win. Seattle can clinch the NFC West title with a win.

Which teams are already eliminated?

In the AFC, the Bengals, Broncos, Browns, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, Jaguars and Jets cannot make the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Bears, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Falcons, Giants, Lions, Panthers, Rams and Redskins cannot make the playoffs.

Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

