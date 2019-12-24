But now a 30-year-old secret is going public and, according to several Redskins of the 1980s, the news is borderline sacrilege: Manley’s only daughter is a die-hard, over-the-top, flag-waving Cowboys fan.

“Unacceptable, inappropriate,” former Redskins tackle Mark May said.

AD

AD

“Somebody wrote the perfect song for this: ‘[Mammas] don’t let your babies grow to be Cowboys,’ ” former Redskins center Jeff Bostic said.

“It’s kind of embarrassing,” Manley said.

On the eve of Sunday’s regular season finale at Dallas and in a year when boatloads of Redskins supporters have jumped ship — with many heading up Interstate 95 to Baltimore — the vision of Manley’s daughter in a Dak Prescott jersey is beyond comprehension.

“I love Dexter to death, but he should be ashamed,” May said.

His daughter’s wardrobe includes a Tony Romo jersey, a gaudy Cowboys necklace, Cowboys leggings and Cowboys sweatshirts. In her car, she has installed a Cowboys steering wheel and Cowboys floor mats to go with a radiant Cowboys bumper sticker.

AD

Not only that, but many of her football-related Facebook posts are anti-Washington, some of which end with this postscript: #Deadskins.

AD

“It kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” May said. “They never would have allowed that back in the ‘80s. She’d be shamed."

But before anyone chastises Manley’s daughter or points a finger at Redskins team president Bruce Allen and owner Daniel Snyder, the person asking for blame is Manley himself.

“It’s my fault for naming her what I named her,” he said.

On Sept. 9, 1985, the Redskins opened the season at Dallas on a Monday night. Manley was rushing to the team bus when a hotel clerk told him he had a message to call his then-wife, Glinda. He dialed her from a Texas Stadium pay phone two hours before kickoff, when she alerted him she was pregnant with their second child.

AD

“I remember him laughing his crazy a-- laugh,” Glinda said. “He goes, ‘Boy or girl, that baby’s name is going to be Dallas.’ I said, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yes, because we’re playing in Dallas!’ I said, ‘But Dexter, that’s your rival.’ He said, ‘You know I’m all about controversy.’ ”

AD

Glinda’s only condition, once the baby girl was born in 1986, was that they spell her name D-A-L-I-S to make it “more feminine.” The child was christened Dalis Joy Manley, although they never considered the ramifications.

“When I was younger, people were like, ‘Your name is really unique,’ ” said Dalis, now 33. “It made me start liking my name. Well, okay, I loved my name. And it made me curious about the Dallas football team."

At the age of 3 — partly because the Cowboys wore her favorite color, blue, and she thought rookie quarterback Troy Aikman was “cute” — she announced she was a Dallas fan. On the ride to her first Cowboys-Redskins game in 1989, her parents delivered what would become a recurring lecture.

AD

“Dexter told her, ‘I better not hear that you were yelling for no God-dogged Cowboys,’ ” Glinda said. “He then turned to me and said, ‘Glinda, make sure she doesn’t.’ So we get in there, and we’re sitting with other players’ wives. She’s so loud. That girl has a mouth. The Cowboys were about to score, and she’s set to explode. I said: ‘You’d better shut up. You are Dexter Manley’s daughter.’ ”

AD

At the time, Manley was synonymous with Redskins-Cowboys vitriol. The defensive end was in his ninth and final season with the team then, on his way to a franchise-record 91 sacks, and May considered him the “biggest Cowboys instigator of all.” When Redskins fans chanted “We want Dallas!’’ before the 1982 NFC title game, Manley mouthed the words along with them. It wasn’t just a Dallas game in that era; it was Dallas Week, and arguably the most visible rivalry in the NFL.

For all of those reasons, Manley kept his daughter’s Cowboys worship a family secret, all while he was being quizzed regularly by media and teammates about his choice in names.

AD

“I know it’s screwed up — me not liking Dallas and naming my baby Dalis,” he said. “But it was my learning disability, the dyslexia. Back then, it was all about impulse with me."

AD

As the years passed, Dalis’s Cowboys crush only grew. She disowned the Redskins in the early 1990s after the team released her father for repeated substance abuse. At the same time, the Cowboys were winning multiple Super Bowls, making them even more glamorous. Her parents divorced, and although she moved with her mother and older brother, Dexter II (a Redskins fan), to the Atlanta area, she would rather have relocated to Dallas.

She and her father remained close, separated only when he spent time in prison for cocaine possession, and they would try to speak nearly every day. She is proud that he is 13 years sober, and he was equally ecstatic when she earned her bachelor’s degree in homeland security and a master’s degree in computer information security. Their disagreements have mostly centered on the Cowboys, especially when she finally went public this season with her Cowboys fandom on Facebook.

AD

“I tell her, ‘The Cowboys haven’t done anything for you but maybe bring you a little joy,’ ” Manley said. “I say: ‘But the Redskins clothed and fed you. I have two Super Bowl rings and one NFC championship ring. So when I leave this Earth, I don’t know if I can leave you one of the rings. You may give it to some Cowboys fan.’ ”

AD

Their biannual routine is to rib each other before and after every Dallas-Washington game, with Dalis usually getting the last “crazy a--" laugh.

“When they played in September, my dad called to ask, ‘So, Dalis, who are you rooting for?’ ” Dalis said. “I said, ‘Dad, you ask me that all the time.’ He said, ‘Well, you know the Redskins are going to whup Dallas’s butt.’ I was like, ‘Okay, Dad; just call me after the game.’ When we finally talked, he admitted, ‘Dalis, we really suck this year.’ ”

She is the mother now to three children — ages 12, 11 and 7 — who cozy up to her every Sunday while she yells hysterically for her team. Manley got a taste of it when he visited on Father’s Day, took her kids swimming and needed to dry off.

AD

“So I gave my dad an extra-large Cowboys towel,’’ Dalis said. “And he threw it over the fence. He’s like: ‘I don’t want this. I’d rather have the Minnie Mouse towel.’ ”

AD

Manley’s mission became to convert Dalis’s children into Redskins fans. So, last weekend, he flew Dalis’s oldest son, Daynen, to his home in Maryland for a 10-day vacation and escorted him to the game against the New York Giants at FedEx Field. He dressed Daynen in a Redskins sweatshirt, then buttered him up with a sideline pass. Daynen instantly noticed Manley’s name on the Ring of Fame, and by game’s end, he was in awe of all the autographs “Papa" was signing.

“He’s a big-time Redskins fan now,” Manley said.

AD

Manley’s final move, for Sunday’s Redskins-Cowboys game, is to coerce Daynen to root against Dallas — and then fly him home afterward in full Redskins regalia.

“Oh, that’ll get on Dalis’s nerves,” Glinda said.

“It’s all in fun,’’ Manley said. “I am not mad at Dalis and could never be mad at her. She’s my blood."

AD

Dalis’s revenge is a little more pointed. Saying it is her destiny, she intends to move her family to Dallas by 2021.

“My dad’s like, ‘I never named you Dalis for you to like the Cowboys,’ ” Dalis said. “I told him, ‘I know, Dad, but I do.’ Then he always puts it like this: ‘You’re lucky we weren’t playing in Green Bay that night your mom told me she was pregnant. Your name would be Packer or Pack. Or Green or Bay. Or Green Bay.’ That always shuts me up."