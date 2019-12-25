His death is an emotional blow both to those colleagues and to the network, which continues cultivating new on-air talent to replace the retiring generation of ESPN veterans who helped build its reputation as the “worldwide leader in sports.”

Aschoff contracted pneumonia covering Ohio State’s 56-27 victory over archival Michigan on Nov. 30, according to his Instagram page. He also tweeted about the illness, describing himself as someone “who never gets sick and has a very good immune system.”

Aschoff grew up in Oxford, Miss., where his father was a professor at the University of Mississippi and his mother was a special education public school teacher. He attended the University of Florida, where he studied journalism and played bass drum for the school’s “Pride of the Sunshine” marching band.

Upon graduating in 2008, he covered Gators football, basketball and baseball for the Gainesville Sun and joined ESPN in 2011 to blog about the Southeastern Conference. He rose quickly through the ranks and relocated from Atlanta to Los Angeles in 2017 to take on a national role that included more television appearances, while also working as a TV and radio sideline reporter during football broadcasts.

“Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” ESPN Executive Editor Lauren Reynolds said in a statement. “Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first — those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.

“The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world.”

He developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the top restaurants and college-town haunts during each road trip, according to co-workers. His favorite spot was in his hometown, the Ajax Diner in Oxford. He was set to be married in April to his fiancee Katy Berteau in New Orleans.

Aschoff covered three of the four teams in the College Football Playoffs this year, No. 1 Louisiana State, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Oklahoma, and likely would have reported on Saturday’s national semifinals.

Tributes from figures around sports media arrived on Christmas morning.

Southern California Coach Clay Helton opened his Tuesday news conference offering condolences to the Aschoff family.

“He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me,” Helton said. “Ed, you’ll be missed.”

Others described him as a “truly wonderful human,” a “beautiful young man” and someone who “made the world a better place.”

“He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancee and family, and brought joy to the job,” ESPN Senior Vice President Rob King tweeted. “I hope you knew him, too.”

Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends. He was was one the most genuine, enthusiastic, personable people I’ve ever and he made the world a better place.



Today is unspeakably sad and I’m devastated for Katy and his family. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019

In the 11 years I taught sports reporting at the University of Florida, Edward Aschoff was the finest reporter I had the honor to teach. Gifted, smart, natural and a great BS detector. Beyond his gifts professionally, he was a truly wonderful human. This hurts. It really hurts. https://t.co/UNJUQxiQwv — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) December 25, 2019

My heart is heavy. I had the honor of meeting this GREAT human being. A smile as bright & beautiful as the sun w/a personality to match. He said Clyde was a joy to interview. We talked a great deal as you can see; it’s the mother and nurse in me. # Gone2soon @edwardaschoff pic.twitter.com/eNmtzndvLD — Tonge' Helaire (@HelaireTonge) December 25, 2019

Edward Aschoff, ESPN college football reporter, dies at age 34 ... This is such sad news for all who knew, loved and admired Ed Aschoff. Taken on his birthday. Gone too soon. Rest In Peace, beautiful young man. You will be missed. https://t.co/X39ndNXBtV — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) December 25, 2019

Edward Aschoff was my other little brother and I don’t have the words to fill the hole in my heart tonight. pic.twitter.com/VESoFgGVCf — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) December 25, 2019

Devastated about Ed Aschoff’s passing. One of the kindest, warm-hearted people I’ve ever met. And, if you were lucky enough to have gotten to know him, there’s no question you feel that way too.. God, he will be missed. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 25, 2019

All of us who worked with Ed Aschoff are devastated. We taped a weekly college football segment here in LA. I learned to block out an hour, or two, after, because inevitably, we’d have long talks, about sec football, careers, life. I will miss those conversations and Ed, dearly🙏🏾 — stan verrett (@stanverrett) December 25, 2019

This is how I’ll remember Ed: Happy, vibrant, fun. We should all strive to enjoy life as much as he did. pic.twitter.com/IX5rBtXgHi — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019

