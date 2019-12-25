The Toronto Raptors, the reigning champions, will be without Kawhi Leonard, who left for the Los Angeles Clippers this summer, and could be without Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol because of injuries. The Golden State Warriors, who reached five straight Finals before collapsing this summer, will be a shell of themselves without Durant, who moved on to the Brooklyn Nets, and the Splash Brothers duo of Curry and Thompson. The New Orleans Pelicans, forecast in the preseason as a fast-rising squad, have sputtered without Williamson, the No. 1 draft pick who has yet to suit up because of a knee injury.

AD

AD

But don’t mistake a depleted Christmas Day lineup for an empty one. The Los Angeles Lakers will host their crosstown rivals, the Clippers, in a marquee showdown featuring four of the NBA’s top 10 players: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Paul George and Leonard. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, will lead the Milwaukee Bucks against a Philadelphia 76ers roster that was drastically reworked with the express intent of stopping him. And James Harden, who already has five 50-point games this season, should feast on what’s left of the injury-ravaged Warriors.

Here’s a shorthand guide to Wednesday’s action, which ranks the five games from “appointment viewing” to “call it a night.” All times Eastern.

1. Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m., ESPN and ABC

AD

Arrange your holiday around the Battle for L.A. After consolidating superstar talent with blockbuster trades, the Lakers and Clippers have looked like the odds-on favorites to reach the Western Conference finals. The Clippers won the previous meeting on opening night, when Leonard outlasted James in a playoff-like environment. Look for the Lakers to enjoy a nice boost from their home crowd, which has been treated to drama-free, highlight-heavy action during a sparkling 24-6 start. Disclaimer: James sat out during a Saturday night loss to the Denver Nuggets while nursing minor injuries. His unexpected absence would obviously spoil the show and, from a television ratings perspective, completely ruin the holiday.

AD

2. Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to a league-best 27-4 start, looking like a man on a mission after enduring a humbling loss in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals. Through Sunday, Milwaukee was outscoring its opponents by an average of 13.5 points per game — the second-highest point differential through 31 games in NBA history. Philadelphia loaded up this summer on veteran savvy, size and length in hopes of countering Antetokounmpo’s fearsome attack style with a supersize front line that includes Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Tobias Harris. Schedule time for this one: Antetokounmpo rarely disappoints, and the tension should be thick.

AD

3. Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, noon, ESPN

The Raptors will host a Christmas Day game for the first time, but their coming-out party probably will be marred by a spate of recent injuries. Even if the defending champions were fully healthy, the Celtics would have a strong case as the headlining team in this matchup. Boston has claimed the East’s second-best record with excellent chemistry and strong early showings from Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, all of whom are potential all-stars. Take care of opening the presents first before checking in on the action.

AD

4. Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m., ABC

This will be a shocker for fans who haven’t checked in on the Warriors since June. Without Durant, Curry and Thompson, Golden State has compiled the worst record in the West by trotting out makeshift lineups that include Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell and a bunch of anonymous fringe players. The best-case scenario is that Harden decides to exact revenge against a team that has eliminated him from the playoffs in four of the past five years. Take a breather before Lakers/Clippers, unless you start getting text messages saying Harden has 40 points at halftime and looks like he’s gunning for Kobe Bryant’s 81.

AD

5. New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

The NBA, ESPN and TNT bet big on Williamson’s hype by placing the Pelicans on national television throughout the season’s first two months, and it will backfire for the Christmas nightcap. Without Williamson, the Pelicans possess a bottom-five record and a bottom-five defense. They’re not good or fun. The Nuggets have compiled a strong 13-3 record at home despite inconsistent stretches from franchise center Nikola Jokic, and they could make quick work of the Pelicans. Barring a game-changing performance from New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram, plan on succumbing to your food coma by halftime.

Read more:

AD