Slow-motion replays showed that the ball improbably grazed off James’s hands before it went out of bounds, giving possession to the Clippers and granting Beverley another game-saving stand to add to his lengthy resume. James looked around in disbelief and the pro-Lakers crowd fell into a hush as Beverley celebrated wildly, his instinctive lunge helping to cap a 15-point Clippers comeback in the second half.

“That wasn’t the game right there,” James said, after sitting in silence for minutes in a sullen locker room. “It was a big play, but that wasn’t what lost the game. … We had a chance to win but they made the plays.”

Indeed, Beverley might have delivered the final blow, but a series of mistakes and questionable decisions in the closing minutes left the Lakers with plenty to regret after their fourth straight loss.

The endgame for Christmas Day’s most-anticipated contest set up perfectly: The score was tied at the 5-minute mark when both teams went to their small ball lineups, with Anthony Davis at center for the Lakers and Montrezl Harrell in the middle for the Clippers. Those configurations maximize the shooting and spacing for both teams, and they allow the four headlining stars — James, Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — to best exploit their matchup advantages. They are the most devastating and delectable lineups that both teams have to offer.

The Clippers, who previously outlasted the Lakers on opening night, again looked more comfortable executing in crunchtime.

“I loved down the stretch on both ends,” said Clippers Coach Doc Rivers. “We got the [offensive] sets we wanted every time down and I thought we had the matchups defensively every time down. The small lineup with Kawhi at the four was big for us.”

James, who said that he was feeling the effects of a groin injury, was content to spend the closing minutes on the perimeter rather than probing deep into the Clippers’ defense. As a result, the Lakers endured an extended scoreless drought, with Danny Green missing a pair of three-pointers, Davis turning the ball over under duress on the perimeter, and James and Kyle Kuzma each missing three-pointers on empty possessions.

Needing points with the game slipping away, the Lakers twice turned to Davis in isolation against Harrell. Both times he settled for contested midrange twos, making the first but missing the second.

As the Lakers’ offense largely stalled out, their defense frayed too. Davis and James got caught watching as Harrell out-hustled the smaller Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for an offensive rebound and a tip-in. Green was twice called for costly fouls while defending Leonard, who outplayed James for the second time this season and finished with a game-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Green’s fouls led directly to four Leonard free throws, which helped the Clippers seal the win. James, by contrast, split a pair of free throws with under a minute to play.

While the closing stretch wasn’t quite a full-fledged Lakers meltdown, it was a buffet of missed opportunities. Green needed to be more disciplined on defense. Davis needed to take better care of the ball, to search for higher-percentage scoring opportunities in isolation and to punish the Clippers for going small. James needed to be more aggressive off the dribble, he needed to sink his free throws and he really needed to get a shot up on the final possession.

By contrast, the Clippers kept rolling through their own moments of late-game adversity. George forced his offense at times, but Leonard provided a steadying hand. Harrell committed a potentially costly turnover with three minutes to go, but the Clippers got back in transition defense and held the Lakers to a one-shot possession. Davis got free a few times, but Harrell defended him without fouling and the Clippers provided help as needed. And in the end, Beverley savored the chance to guard James with the game on the line.

“Pat comes up big in the biggest games,” said George, who finished with 17 points and five rebounds. “He’s one of those guys who doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, but if you watch the game, it shows up. Our smallest guy got the biggest stop.”

Those final five minutes will be analyzed and over-analyzed as the playoffs approach. James, who missed his first seven shots and finished with 23 points, said any talk of a postseason showdown with the Clippers was premature. George, however, said that he was preparing for the possibility of an All-LA matchup in the Western Conference finals.

“This is what it’s going to come down to, I think, at the end of the day,” he said.

Lakers versus Clippers would be a dream postseason matchup — one loaded with star power, quality role players, personality differences, chess moves and intriguing lineup options. James, Davis and company leave Christmas knowing that a May date with the Clippers would be a tense and unforgiving series, one with no margin for mental errors.

