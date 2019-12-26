But that doesn’t mean all is well for the NFC East’s teams. All four have been disappointments, with only the Eagles’ angst now being eased by being on the doorstep of the playoffs. The Washington Redskins fired their coach, Jay Gruden, in October. The Cowboys and Giants could join the Redskins in being in the market for a new head coach once the regular season wraps up this weekend.

It is regarded by many in and around the league as a done deal that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will dismiss Jason Garrett as his head coach after 10 seasons. Jones was not ready to enter into a public discussion about his plans for Garrett, whose contract is expiring, after the Cowboys were held without a touchdown in their 17-9 defeat in Philadelphia. But after a game in which his team could have clinched the division title with a victory, Jones did not attempt to hide his displeasure.

“When you get in this spot, you give yourself a chance to be real disappointed,” Jones said outside the visitor’s locker room Sunday evening at Lincoln Financial Field. “We are. The fact that we didn’t get any scores, the fact that the game turned out the way it did — they played well. Not a lot to say about anything else other than it’s very disappointing. We all expected to be NFC East champs. We’re not.”

Jones’s public musings about Garrett’s job security have been part of the Cowboys’ downward spiral. He put Garrett on notice after a defeat at New England, saying the Cowboys had lost that game because they failed to execute the fundamentals of football — and coaching. He later said he wouldn’t fire Garrett during the season because that gave the Cowboys their only chance of crafting a storybook finish. But Jones wasn’t ready Sunday to make any proclamations about Garrett.

The Cowboys, at 7-8, still could win the division if they beat the Redskins this Sunday and the Eagles lose at the Giants. But even reaching the playoffs and making a quick exit might not be enough to save Garrett’s job. Jones handed out hefty contract extensions to running back Ezekiel Elliott and other players before the season, believing a Super Bowl was within reach. The Cowboys have since underachieved badly and Jones now seems ready to move on.

Some within the league believe that Jones is ready to try to hire a prominent coach and hand over more power than he gave Garrett. There has been speculation about a name from the college ranks such as Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley or Urban Meyer, the former Ohio State coach who has said publicly that the job in Dallas would interest him. Jones might have to outbid Redskins owner Daniel Snyder for Meyer, a prominent attendee at a recent Eagles-Redskins game at FedEx Field.

But there also has been talk that Jones may consider Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, one season removed from a broadcasting stint on “Monday Night Football,” as a potential head coach.

The situation is less clear for the Giants, who improved to 4-11 with Sunday’s 41-35 overtime victory over the Redskins. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have a reputation for being patient and reasonable. But that patience has been severely tested by seven non-playoff seasons in the last eight years. The Giants are 9-22 under their second-year coach, Pat Shurmur, and many of the team’s fans are clamoring for both Shurmur and General Manager Dave Gettleman to be replaced.

“It’s been a very frustrating season,” Tisch told WNBC-TV at a charity event this month. “At the end of the season John Mara and I are going to get together and discuss the future. As partners we have to be very honest with each other about where we see this team going into the 2020 season.”

The best argument for Shurmur to stay is that such continuity would aid the development of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. But the Giants have waffled over the past two years between a win-now approach and a commitment to rebuilding. It’s possible that Gettleman and Shurmur will be held accountable.

The Cowboys, Giants and Redskins are three of the most valuable franchises in the NFL. The Cowboys were ranked first, at $5.5 billion, in the most recent estimates by Forbes; the Giants were third and the Redskins were seventh. They all have histories of on-field success. But those Super Bowl glories are fading memories. The Giants last won a title in the 2011 season. For the Cowboys, it was 1995. For the Redskins, the last Super Bowl triumph came in the 1991 season.

What those teams have shared this season is frustration. Their next competition could be for available coaches.

