The proposal came on the pair’s two-year anniversary, and Vonn wrote that she wanted to “return to the favor,” after Subban proposed to her in August.

“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” Vonn said. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”

Vonn showed a close-up of Subban’s new engagement drip on her Twitter page with this message:

AD

“Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings.”

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

The star athletes are now in a rare category of couples who propose to the other: About seven percent of couples opt for dual proposals, according to the Knot’s 2019 Jewelry & Engagement Study.

AD

The wedding-planning site’s executive editor, Lauren Kay, told the Atlantic that 97 percent of grooms in heterosexual couples report proposing to their brides, and Subban proposed first to Vonn, in August, with an emerald ring that symbolized his birthstone and her favorite color, he told Entertainment Tonight.

At the time, Vonn said she had no idea the dazzling gemstone was coming. Subban had tricked her into thinking that the couple should consider dating for 10 more years before getting married, she told ET.

AD

Only about a third of all marriage proposals in the United States are actually a surprise, according to the Knot.

The marriage will be first for Subban but the second for Vonn (nee Kidlow), who was married to former U.S. Ski Team member Thomas Vonn for six years.

It’s been 2 years since we started this thing... let’s keep it going😂 ❤️Merry Christmas 🎄& Happy Holidays To All & happy 2 years babe🥰 @lindseyvonn @GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/NPTSJRvO0f — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) December 25, 2019

Read more:

AD