“We were all pampered for a little bit,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said Thursday in a phone interview.

AD

The NAAA contacted Team 125, which operates the Patriots’ plane, leaning on a preexisting relationship with Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to work out a deal (though Navy football spokesman Scott Strasemeier said Navy did still pay to use the plane). Belichick’s father Steve was a longtime assistant and scout at Navy; the famed coach spent his childhood breaking down film of the Midshipmen and watching Navy practices.

AD

“Just very grateful to [Patriots’ owner] Robert Kraft, the Patriots, Mr. Belichick — it was awesome,” Niumatalolo said. “There were people coming with the candy tray, the chocolate chip cookie was nice and warm. It’s obviously designed for a football team, so the spacing was awesome. I was kind of sad when they said it was only a two-hour flight, you know usually you want a quick flight but this time, I was a little sad.”

The Patriots don’t need their plane this week, as they close the season Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins — although they do have a jet to spare. Kraft purchased two Boeing 767s back in 2017 when New England became the first NFL franchise to buy its own planes.

AD

There is a bit of poetry to Navy arriving at its last game of the season on the Pats’ plane. During the offseason, when Niumatalolo was figuring out how to course-correct after a 3-10 season, the Hawaii native spoke to Belichick over the phone to talk strategy and how to improve on field.

AD

“I usually don’t like to bother other coaches like that, but he gave me a call and was really great,” Niumatalolo said. “I was scrambling to write down everything he said — I went back and looked at my notes later and was like, what was that? No, I recently typed them all up.”

Now, Navy (10-2) has the chance to tie a school-record 11 wins. The game kicks off at 3:45 p.m.

Read more on college football:

AD