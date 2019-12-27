It was not clear if the Saints are interested in signing Brown immediately or merely are gathering information about a prominent available player. Brown has been under investigation by the NFL and has not played in the league since being released by the New England Patriots after playing one game for them early this season.

The NFL announced when Brown was released by the Patriots that it would consider putting him on paid leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list if he’s signed by a team. The league has been investigating allegations made by two women against Brown of rape, sexual assault and sending threatening text messages. Brown has denied the accusations and has filed a counterclaim against one of the women.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at an owners meeting this month in Dallas that league investigators were following up on information provided by Brown when they interviewed him about the allegations. Brown faces a possible suspension without pay by the NFL under its personal conduct policy when the league’s investigation is completed.

Brown has filed grievances attempting to force the Patriots and Oakland Raiders to pay him about $40 million in voided guarantees, unpaid salaries and fines. The Raiders released Brown before the season after acquiring him in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection for the Steelers.

NFL teams have been wary of signing Brown with his playing status not resolved by the league. Executives with some teams have become convinced that Brown would be placed on the exempt list by the NFL if he’s signed by a team this season. Brown would be paid by his team if he’s placed on that list but would not be eligible to participate in practices or attend games.

The Saints have secured a spot in the NFC playoffs. They have clinched the NFC South and close the regular season Sunday at Carolina. Standout wide receiver Michael Thomas was listed as a limited participant in a practice this week because of a hand injury but the injury reportedly is not regarded as serious. The Saints currently are the NFC’s No. 3 seed, putting them in line to play a first-round playoff game at home.

