Djoos, 25, has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 25 games for the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., this season. He was called up earlier in the season but did not get in a game. With Djoos called up instead of usual call-up Tyler Lewington who has been used as the team’s extra defensemen in other situations this season, it appears at least Kempny or Gudas will not skate Friday night against the Blue Jackets. Djoos said he will play, but is not sure who he will be paired with.

Gudas has not missed a game this season and Kempny has missed eight. Playing with only five defensemen isn’t out of the question — Chicago did it earlier this season — but it doesn’t seem likely.

“That’s not the plan, but we will see,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said about the possibility of playing five defensemen. “Hope both Michal and Radko are feeling better tonight.”

Despite being a couple defensemen down, Washington has still not lost back-to-back regulation games this season and will have to bounce back from its 7-3 Monday blowout loss to the Boston Bruins. The Capitals are the only team in the NHL that hasn’t lost two consecutive games in regulation.

This will be the third time in eight games the two teams have met. Washington lost 5-2 in the first contest and 3-0 in Columbus a week later on Dec. 16. It was the first time the Capitals’ were shut out this season. Braden Holtby was the starting goalie for both those games. However, on Friday Ilya Samsonov will be in net. Samsonov is 9-2-1 and has won four of his last four starts.

“Felt like we decided this before the break and we haven’t had a ton of success against Columbus yet this year, so just wanted to give us a different look,” Reirden said. “See something different so we have Braden to play at Carolina as well.”

Columbus is on a five-game winning streak, but is down seven regulars.

Despite the three flawed losses in the past 10 games this month, the Capitals are still in an optimal place at this point in the season, sitting atop league standings with just a few teams, including the St. Louis Blues and the Bruins, on their heels.

“Going into the season for me, I knew I was on a great team and I knew we would win a lot of games, but I never imagined we would be in the top of the league right now sitting with that many wins and not that many losses,” Gudas said. “So the team is feeling great about themselves and it is about confidence and feeling good and working hard and everybody keeping each other accountable.”

Reirden has also stressed the importance of veteran leadership through the holiday break, with the core group extending to multiple tiers as the squad has continued to progress and excel in their individual and team games.

“It is fun to see everybody contributing and being on the same page, and I don’t know how to say this, but not a lot of [expletive] on the bench, you know,” Gudas said. “A lot of confidence, a lot of positive energy on the bench even when the play doesn’t go their way and even when the momentum is on the other side. We are always able to handle that and I think that’s a huge thing to have on the bench.”

Capitals lines in morning skate ahead of game vs Columbus:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Defense rotating with only 5 on the ice (Carlson, Orlov, Siegenthaler, Jensen, Djoos) — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 27, 2019

