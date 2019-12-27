“Continuity for the sake of continuity is not necessarily a good thing. It depends on what you want to continue,” Blank said in a team-supplied video released Friday. “In our case, we studied really hard the performance of the team during this year. Obviously, the first half of the year, 1-7, not where we wanted to be, horrific by any standard. If you look at the second half of the year, we’re 5-2. The question really is, for me, were the improvements that were made, were they significant enough and do they show enough of a trend line that I feel there is reason to believe we can carry that kind of record and that kind of performance over to the year 2020? My answer is yes.”

This year, the Falcons’ season was doomed by an early six-game losing streak, but they showed improvement as the season wore on and have won three straight heading into their finale. Still, Blank reportedly was “iffy” on whether to fire Quinn, according to Post contributor John Clayton.

The team will make a few changes, however. Raheem Morris, who began the season coaching the team’s wide receivers before being moved over to coach Atlanta’s secondary after the dismal start, will be the Falcons’ defensive coordinator in 2020, the team announced. Before Morris’s switch from offense to defense, the Falcons were giving up 31.3 points per game, better than only the Dolphins, and were last in the league in sacks. But after Quinn relinquished defensive play-calling duties to Morris and linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich following the team’s bye week, the Falcons have gone 5-2 and allowed only 18.1 points per game (seventh best in the league over that span). Opposing offenses have scored touchdowns on only 42 percent of their red-zone possessions (second best in the league) and have converted only 27 percent of their third downs (tops in the league; Atlanta previously was worst in the league in that category).

“There aren’t many guys that could’ve come into the room as a head football coach this year in a 1-7 setting and reset the tone — just literally reset the tone,” Falcons president Rich McKay said of Quinn in a statement. “Took some ownership of why we were at 1-7 on himself, beyond just pointing at the players and saying it’s on you. He turned the mirror towards himself and he just reset the mind-set. And that’s who he is.”

Morris was head coach in Tampa Bay from 2009 to 2011 and likely would have been a candidate for head coaching or other defensive coordinator positions this offseason.

