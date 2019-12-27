Case Keenum, who started the season for the Redskins will finish it as well at quarterback replacing Dwayne Haskins who is out with a sprained ankle. He will likely miss the team’s top receiver, Terry McLaurin who is still recovering from a concussion. With a depleted secondary as well, the Redskins will have a hard time knocking the Cowboys out of the playoffs. Here are five keys for Washington if it hopes to upset Dallas.

Slow Down the Passing Game

This will be a challenge for the Redskins defense. With season-ending injuries to cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Jimmy Moreland and possibly safety Landon Collins, too, Washington won’t have many experienced players chasing around Dallas’s top receivers. Amani Cooper and Michael Gallup and tight end Jason Witten all should have big days, unless the Redskins secondary plays better than anyone expects.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is hard to pressure because of his elusiveness. The Redskins will have to hope he makes a lot of bad decisions.

Stop Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys running back has had big games against the Redskins and given the way Washington has struggled to stop the run this season, Dallas will probably try to establish him early on Sunday. The Cowboys have won five of the six games in which Elliott has run for 100 yards in a game. Expect him to run early and maybe run a lot.

If the Redskins can control him and force Prescott into third-and-long situations they will at least have a chance to get the Cowboys off the field. Otherwise, if Elliott gets going, Washington could be facing some long Dallas drives.

Let Case Keenum Sling It Around

Keenum joked last Sunday that after he came in for Haskins at the start of the second half against the Giants that he was able to sling the ball around. He wound up leading the Redskins to three second half touchdowns. Even though he won’t have McLaurin to throw to and Washington doesn’t have any natural pass catching tight ends, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon have shown enough promise that Keenum will have some players to target.

Keenum struggled with accuracy earlier in the season but he has always been a quarterback who will give his receivers a chance to make plays, he will have that chance on Sunday.

Find a Way to Get Adrian Peterson Going

It’s been an odd season for Peterson, who will likely fall short of a 1,000-yard season despite a late run this year. After sitting out the opener when former Coach Jay Gruden chose to emphasize Derrius Guice, he became a key piece of the team’s offense when Gruden’s replacement, Bill Callahan, focused on the run.

Peterson, a Texas native, would love nothing more than to come to Dallas and break out for a big game. It’s tough to run on the Cowboys but Peterson will do all he can to find holes through which to run.

Win the Field Position Game

As he has been all season, punter Tress Way has been the team’s most dependable player. He was rewarded for it by being picked for his first Pro Bowl. If the Redskins can move the ball close to midfield they can use Way to punt the Cowboys deep against their own end zone. This will at least give the defense a chance to force Dallas to limit its play calls.

