“We want to thank Coach Turgeon for the opportunity to attend the University of Maryland,” the Mitchell twins said in a joint statement. “We are extremely appreciative of our time in College Park, but decided it was best to seek a new opportunity.”

Turgeon thanked the two players for their contributions in the statement, adding, “This was a decision we felt was best for both sides and we wish them and their family the very best moving forward.”

247Sports first reported the news, with the school providing its statement shortly after.

The Terps (10-2) approach their Big Ten slate with little frontcourt depth. Sophomore forward Jalen Smith is one of the team’s best players, but behind him, Maryland has struggled to develop a strong inside game. Those issues were glaring in the Terps’ two most recent contests, losses to Penn State and Seton Hall.

Sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. has performed well at times, but Turgeon has emphasized the importance of Lindo playing smarter and focusing on defense. Lindo has averaged 9.8 minutes, but during a recent five-game span — three Orlando Invitational matchups, then games against Notre Dame and Illinois — he played a total of 13 minutes.

Freshman Chol Marial, a 7-foot-2 center, was available for the first time this season against Seton Hall after having surgery in early September to repair stress fractures in both legs. While Marial didn’t appear in that game, he could be an option moving forward.

Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 freshman forward, has solidified a spot in Maryland’s rotation, but he gives the Terps a smaller lineup compared to other Big Ten teams. Maryland’s best lineup features Smith and four guards, but that likely won’t be a feasible way to regularly match up against most conference opponents.

The frontcourt issues Maryland faces had already become apparent, but the loss of the Mitchells heightens concern. The program entered this season touting depth and with aspirations of a deep tournament run, but now the Terps have a worrisome weakness.

