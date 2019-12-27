“When we did beat them last year, it was because we had more free throw shots and we won the rebounding battle,” Charles said.

As Big Ten play gets underway, the Terps (9-2) have spent their last few days in practice focusing on rebounding above all else. Maryland’s bout with Michigan (9-2) is a big test for Coach Brenda Frese’s team — the Terps have played two ranked teams already this season and lost both games, at home to South Carolina, ranked No. 8 at the time, and at N.C. State, which was ranked No. 13 when it defeated Maryland.

Against the Gamecocks in the second game of the season, the Terps had 16 fewer rebounds despite taking 10 more shots. Against the Wolfpack, they had a whopping 24 fewer rebounds.

Issues on the glass aren't normal for Frese's teams. Maryland has led its conference, be it the ACC or Big Ten, in rebounding margin in eight of the last nine years. Now, the Terps are third in the Big Ten behind Michigan and Rutgers with a margin of plus-6.9 through 11 games.

Maryland grads Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones, both of whom played against the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals this past season, returned to practice this week to help the Terps prepare for the Wolverines.

“We’ve been focusing on just boxing out, and we had Bri and Alyssa here to help us work on that,” Charles said. “They’re very good defenders, great rebounders, so that helped us a lot. [Frese] is telling the guards, ‘We’re going to need y’all to box out and rebound because we need everybody to get on the boards.’ That’s something Maryland’s known for, and this year we had a little drop-off but every year we’re getting better. We’re really focus on the attention to detail for that.”

Frese hasn’t pinpointed the reasons for her team lagging on the boards, especially since Maryland has size with 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Shakira Austin, 6-1 senior guard Charles and 6-2 senior forward Stephanie Jones playing significant minutes. Austin leads the team with seven rebounds per game, Charles averages 6.8 and Jones averages 3.8.

The Terps installed a new, switch-heavy defense this summer with which Frese is pleased so far, and her team might simply be shaking out kinks.

“It’s kind of finding where your strengths are as a team,” Frese said. “This team is defensively built differently than other teams, and they’re trying to improve on the glass. … I think we need to get more guard rebounding, whether that be defensively or offensively, which will help improve that.”

Michigan’s strong rebounding is something Frese has zeroed in on since the Terps returned to practice Thursday following a week-long layoff. Sophomore Naz Hillmon leads the Wolverines on both ends of the court with 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Last year, Hillmon split Big Ten freshman of the year honors with Maryland guard Taylor Mikesell, her close friend from their AAU basketball days in Ohio.

Mikesell won the coaches’ vote and Hillmon earned the nod from the media.

Michigan has also proved thus far it can hang with national contenders. The Wolverines played two ACC opponents in their nonconference slate, beating Syracuse in overtime on Dec. 5 and falling Sunday to then-No. 8 Florida State at home, 79-69, in a hard-fought game in which Michigan trailed by three with less than three minutes to play.

“I told the team, this is the first year that every team in the Big Ten is coming in with a winning percentage in nonconference, which hasn’t been the case since we’ve entered,” Frese said. “Every game’s going to be a huge game, and especially — Michigan’s very good. We know what that’s going to look like. This is the first time for our freshmen, but obviously our vets know that conference play is a different level.”

Although Maryland isn’t taking much from last season’s close win over Michigan, Mikesell believes that with the magnitude of Saturday’s game — two ranked teams playing in prime time to open conference play — there is one other thing of which the Terps need to be wary. Rebounding and hitting free throws may be paramount, but Mikesell cautioned not to underestimate the Wolverine’s hunger for vengeance.

“We’ve got to be super aggressive from the start, got to withstand their first few punches,” Mikesell said. “We know they’re going to have a lot of leftover emotions from that game coming in.”

