And then there are the few teams in must-win situations. On paper, teams with such motivation would seem to be good bets, but the reality often is different considering that such teams only are in must-win situations because they’re not all that good to begin with. Take the Titans, who will secure an AFC wild-card spot with a victory Sunday over the Texans (who already have clinched the AFC South title but are out of the running for a first-round bye and thus do not have much to play for). Where was that must-win motivation for Tennessee back in Week 6, when it got shut out by the middling Broncos, or in Week 9, when it lost to the pretty bad Panthers?

Nevertheless, gamblers this weekend will flock to teams such as the Titans, Steelers, Raiders, Cowboys and Eagles — all of whom need a victory to help their playoff chances — because of this must-win narrative, inflating point spreads.

AD

AD

“The first thing to keep in mind for the teams that need to win is if they could win whenever they wanted, they would not be in this position,” Scott Kellen, a professional bettor and NFL analyst for VSiN, told Matt Youmans and Jeff Fogle in a Los Angeles Times column. “The ‘need to win’ teams are typically laying more points than they should.”

Consider last year. The Vikings entered Week 17 needing a win over a Bears team that already knew it would be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. With its season on the line, Minnesota proceeded to lose by 14 as a six-point home favorite. The year before, the Seahawks needed a win at home over the playing-for-pride Cardinals to have a chance at a playoff berth. Seattle lost by two as eight-point favorites.

To a lesser extent, the Patriots, Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers and Saints also would benefit from victories this weekend, because wins would help them secure first-round byes. It’s not exactly a “must-win” situation — all of those teams already have clinched playoff berths — but it’s perhaps a “high-motivation” situation.

AD

AD

Suffice to say, processing all this information and ignoring the noise creates a challenging gambling environment, but there are a few best bets out there.

All point spreads taken Thursday from the consensus lines at VegasInsider.com.

Patriots (-15.5) vs. Dolphins

New England entered Week 17 last season needing a victory as a big home favorite over a four-win team (in this case, the Jets) to secure a first-round bye. The Patriots won by 35, easily covering the 14-point spread as Tom Brady and the rest of their starters played the entire game. New England enters Week 17 this season needing a victory as a big home favorite over a four-win team to secure a first-round bye.

AD

The Dolphins’ offense, such as it is, has revolved around the Ryan Fitzpatrick-DeVante Parker combination, but Parker seems likely to draw a coverage matchup with the Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore, who’s probably the best cornerback in the NFL. Miami’s offensive line is terrible and — with Fitzpatrick’s favorite target struggling to get open (he had zero receptions on seven targets in Miami’s 43-0 loss to the Patriots in Week 2) — will labor to keep the quarterback upright. Pats win easily.

AD

Redskins (+10.5) at Cowboys

As of Thursday, quarterback Dak Prescott had not practiced much, if at all, for Dallas because of a shoulder injury. He’s facing the same practice limitations he had in the run-up to Sunday’s loss against the Eagles, a game in which Prescott posted his third-worst passer rating of the season. Wideout Amari Cooper also has been battling injuries, and he reportedly had his snaps limited in the fourth quarter against Philly because the Cowboys’ coaches didn’t think he was playing well.

AD

Take away Dallas’s Week 15 blowout of the Rams, and there’s little reason to think the floundering Cowboys should be a double-digit favorite over anyone, even a bad Redskins team that will be missing a few key parts because of injury. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is out with a high-ankle sprain, but is Case Keenum really that much of a drop-off against a Cowboys defense that ranks 24th in passing efficiency allowed, even if standout rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin can’t get out of the concussion protocol? Give me all those points against another must-win team that’s almost certainly going to fire its coach.

AD

Ravens (+2) vs. Steelers

Baltimore opened as a 3.5-point favorite before Coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson, guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and running back Mark Ingram will sit things out for a team that’s clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Thus, the spread passed through zero, and now the Steelers — a must-win team if there ever was one — are favored on the road.

AD

One problem for Pittsburgh is that Baltimore still plans on having eight of its record 12 Pro Bowlers on the field, at least for a little while. Another is that Pittsburgh’s quarterback remains third-stringer Devlin Hodges, who threw two picks and got benched last weekend against the Jets’ middling pass defense before getting called back when Mason Rudolph went down with a shoulder injury. Oh, and Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey will miss the game with a knee injury suffered last weekend, and running back James Conner’s status is “very much in question,” Coach Mike Tomlin said, after suffering a thigh injury against New York. Does that sound like a team that should be a two-point road favorite over a (admittedly somewhat shorthanded) Super Bowl contender?

Read more:

AD