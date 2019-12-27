“I’m very sentimental,” Way said. “It was the first time in my professional career that I felt wanted. A team reached out, claimed me off the waiver wire. It was almost my version of getting drafted. … I just felt great. It was so cool. And that feeling has never left. … I’ve just always felt wanted and I really, really appreciate that. I would love to be a career Redskins guy. I hope that I can continue to play well enough to convince them of that.”

Way has been one of the best players on the roster the last two seasons, regardless of position. With an offense that has struggled since Alex Smith broke his leg in 2018, Way has kept the Redskins in games by flipping the field and playing the field-position game. His 29 punts inside the 20-yard line is tied for No. 6 in the league this season and his 41 was an NFL high in 2018.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker is signed to a league-high $18.75 million deal, followed by the Ravens’ Sam Koch ($16.25 million) and the Saints’ Thomas Morstead ($15.6 million).

“One of the best punters in the National Football League,” Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said. “To have that dynamic to shift and tilt the field and create field position for your team, it’s unquestioned what he’s done and what he’s accomplished. He’s done tremendous things for our team this year.”

The Redskins’ season will end after a road trip to Dallas on Sunday; the players have exit interviews Monday morning and most will be leaving out of the Washington area by the afternoon. Way will drive 19 hours to Oklahoma with his two Labradors to meet up with his wife and kids, who have already made the trip.

“I am very much looking forward to a cherry Coke and some flaming hot Cheetos,” Way said with a laugh. “That spicy chicken sandwich from Popeyes that I have not tried yet. But this long drive I get to eat what I want to eat, I get to stop when I want to stop, I get to listen to what I want to listen to. So that is just going to be 19 hours of celebration.”

