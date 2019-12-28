He is in the fourth year of a five year, $75 million contract that he signed after his surprising release from Carolina in 2016. The Redskins would save $12.5 million against the salary cap if they release him before June 1.

While Norman, 32, had some solid seasons with the Redskins, intercepting seven passes and forcing eight fumbles, he struggled in his eighth NFL season, when he had just one interception.

When he announced Norman’s benching, Callahan said he felt Norman’s body had been beaten up and had missed some plays he could have made. The website ProFootballFocus.com ranks Norman as the league’s 122nd best cornerback this season with a grade of 45.6.

