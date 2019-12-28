Ensminger’s father, Steve Ensminger, is the offensive coordinator for LSU. A university spokesperson told Sports Illustrated that the elder Ensminger still planned to coach the Peach Bowl.

About 50 minutes before kickoff, Ensminger came onto the field with LSU’s quarterbacks and centers. He wiped his eyes a few times while he watched pregame warm-ups. A couple of LSU players came over to hug him.

McCord, 30, covered the New Orleans Pelicans, the New Orleans Saints and other sports. She also worked as a sports reporter for WDSU.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU president and general manager Joel Vilmenay said in a statement. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

