And yet, the Tigers (13-0) and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow are two-touchdown favorites. LSU’s five wins against ranked opponents (all within the top 10 at the time they played) is a strong indicator why.

The winner will face either No. 2 Ohio State or defending champ No. 3 Clemson in the national championship game on Jan. 13.

What you need to know

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

When: 4 p.m. Eastern.

TV: ESPN.

Stream: ESPN app.

Line: LSU, -13½.

By the tale of the tape, Oklahoma (12-1) and LSU seem much more evenly matched than by the eye test. The Sooners allow fewer yards per game than the Tigers. They have a two-time Heisman trophy finalist at quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Wideout CeeDee Lamb, one of the nation’s best and a surefire NFL prospect, has 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns. What’s not to like about that?

Well, the Big 12 is considerably weaker than the SEC, and Oklahoma — the only semifinalist with a loss this season — also has an 0-3 record in College Football Playoff games. Meanwhile, LSU, pride of the cannibalistic SEC, was unscathed by Alabama (before Tua Tagovailoa’s injury), escaped Auburn (perhaps Burrow’s worst game, when he still completed 76 percent of his passes) and walloped Florida and Georgia by a combined 41 points.

Let’s recount Burrow’s stats, because they’re so fun: 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, a mind-bending 77.9 percent of completion percentage. He’ll look to connect with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (73 catches, 1,498 yards, 18 touchdowns), Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall and dangerous tight end Thad Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

LSU halfback Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1,290 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns; 50 catches, 399 yards) will be a game-time decision, Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday, thanks to a hamstring injury.

For Oklahoma, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins (38 tackles, six sacks), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (515 yards, six touchdowns) and second-string receiver Trejan Bridges will miss the game due to team suspensions.

After winning the Heisman Trophy by a historic margin, LSU’s record-breaking quarterback used his acceptance speech to highlight the problem of hunger in his hometown of Athens, Ohio. That kind gesture went viral and sent ripples nationally, sparking an impromptu and massive fundraiser for the Athens County Food Pantry. (Read more)

Let’s ride around the Ohio neighborhood where Burrow grew up, where a short, understated LSU banner on a metal stand seems to be a must-have. How unforeseeable, all of it. (Read more)

The sometimes overlooked and underappreciated element of Riley’s system: The Sooners run the ball more than they pass it. (Read more)

Unlike Burrow, Hurts stalled a bit toward the end of the regular season. His passer rating in September and October was a robust 224.3 only to fall to 166.8 during November and December. His underlying metrics such as completion rate, yards per attempt, touchdown rate and interception rate also saw a similar decline. (Read more)

Listen meticulously to the lionized voice of Ed Orgeron, and you might think you hear the gators sloshing, the mosquitoes buzzing, the oil-rig helicopters chuffing. The voice of the beloved LSU football coach embodies the region from which he hails, a tightknit part of the country not much of the country ever visits, a region that bloats southward from New Orleans, even if most visitors to New Orleans don’t drive down to see it. (Read more)

