But with that, McClung’s afternoon was over, prematurely ending a torrid personal stretch that has matched Georgetown’s hot finish to the nonconference schedule and leaving questions about his availability for the Big East opener Tuesday at Providence.

“He went to the doctor to get his eyes checked out,” Coach Patrick Ewing said after the Hoyas’ sixth consecutive victory. “Hopefully it’s not going to be too bad [and] he won’t be out very long. That is what I am hopeful for.”

McClung had averaged 22.2 points in the previous five games, a stretch in which the Hoyas (10-3) set aside off-court distractions and the departure of four players to gain momentum entering conference play.

Against the crosstown Eagles (4-7), Georgetown was just fine without McClung, who had eight points on 2-of-6 shooting in 15 minutes of playing time. Terrell Allen, one of McClung’s backcourt partners, scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added five assists and guard Jahvon Blair came off the bench to contribute 14 points and six rebounds.

Senior center Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas, who bridged intermission on a 25-6 run.

After losing at home to UNC Greensboro, Georgetown has scored at least 80 points in each of these six games. Defensively, Ewing said, the Hoyas have also made strides.

“We’ve always been able to score, but our Achilles’ heel was that we weren’t able to stop people,” he said. “We’re doing a much better job. We need to continue to get better, now that we’re going into the meat of our schedule.”

Their defense will be tested right away. After facing Providence, the Hoyas on Friday will visit Seton Hall, the Big East’s preseason favorite.

The experienced players say they are raising the intensity for harder battles ahead.

“If you watch, Big East is the best conference right now,” said Yurtseven, a transfer from North Carolina State. “Seeing that and telling [the younger players] to be ready for it and bringing that mentality to practice is going to be a key focus.”

Ewing received welcomed contributions from two lightly used big men, senior George Muresan and freshman Timothy Ighoefe. Muresan enjoyed a nice stretch late in the first half and Ighoefe displayed some skills late in the game by scoring eight points — five more than his previous season total.

“We’ve lost four guys that were going to be part of our core for the future,” Ewing said. “What I’ve been telling the guys is that, for those of you who have been crying about minutes, now you have the opportunity. Take advantage of it.”

Nelson scored 17 points for the Eagles, who have lost three of four heading into the Patriot League opener Thursday at preseason favorite Colgate.

“We were just overpowered in a lot of different ways,” said Eagles Coach Mike Brennan, who faced the Hoyas for the first time since leaving his job as a Georgetown assistant in 2013. “You’ve got to do so many things right just to be in this game.”

The Eagles were in it for most of the first half. They recovered nicely from an early eight-point deficit and did not allow a size disadvantage to ruin them. They enjoyed a 12-2 run and went ahead by four on Stacy Beckton Jr.'s three-pointer. Later, Nelson’s spectacular layup gave them a 30-27 lead.

The Eagles, however, did not score again until Nelson’s 18-footer just before intermission. In between, the Hoyas ran off 14 straight points. McClung’s free throws came after Nelson was called for a flagrant foul. On the ensuing possession, Allen penetrated for a layup.

Later, Blair made a free throw and three-pointer, and the Hoyas were on their way to their 17th victory in the last 18 meetings with AU, which last beat Georgetown when Ewing was a sophomore (December 1982).

The Hoyas needed less than five minutes to turn a 41-32 halftime lead into a 16-point advantage. Yurtseven displayed his versatility by making a baseline jumper, a fadeaway jumper and a baseline fade. Defensively, the Hoyas drew offensive fouls on Nelson on consecutive AU possessions.

The lead grew to 23 with about eight minutes left, ushering attention to the Big East tests that await.

“The best is yet to come,” Ewing said, perhaps speaking of both the level of opposition and his team’s performance. “We’re going to have our work cut out for us. It starts tomorrow. Tomorrow we will start preparing for Providence and hopefully for a great Big East run.”

