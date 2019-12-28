With its suffocating defense and quick-strike offense, second-seeded Ohio State looked like the College Football Playoff favorite as the regular season ended. And then Wisconsin happened in the Big Ten championship game. And though the Buckeyes (13-0) escaped with the conference title, they’re not even the favorite in the Fiesta Bowl. That distinction belongs to No. 3 Clemson, which hasn’t just beaten its ACC brethren, it’s embarrassed them: 62-17 vs. Virginia in the conference title game, 55-10 vs. North Carolina State, 52-3 vs. Wake Forest, 45-10 vs. Louisville, and on and on.

The winner of this game will face the Peach Bowl Champion, LSU or Oklahoma, in the national championship game on Jan. 13.