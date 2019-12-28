Welcome to the College Football Playoff. Do you like offense? Then, boy, do we have a game for you. Top-ranked and top-seeded Louisiana State leads the nation, averaging 554.4 yards per game. No. 4 seed Oklahoma is second in the nation, averaging 554.2 yards per game. That means just a few inches per game separate these highflying powers.

And yet, the Tigers (13-0) and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow are two-touchdown favorites. LSU’s five wins against ranked opponents (all within the top 10 at the time they played) is a strong indicator why.

The winner will face either No. 2 Ohio State or defending champ No. 3 Clemson in the national championship game on Jan. 13.