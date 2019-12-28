And yet, the Tigers (13-0) and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow are two-touchdown favorites. LSU’s five wins against ranked opponents (all within the top 10 at the time they played) is a strong indicator why.
The winner will face either No. 2 Ohio State or defending champ No. 3 Clemson in the national championship game on Jan. 13.
Touchdown, Oklahoma
The Sooners forced LSU into a three-and-out, then went 69 yards in five plays to even the score. Jalen Hurts found CeeDee Lamb down the left sideline for 51 yards to set Oklahoma up first and goal at the three-yard line. Kennedy Brooks ran for a score on the very next play. (LSU 7, Oklahoma 7, 7:34 first quarter)
Oklahoma strikes back! #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/Glmn7KiMKr— ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2019
Touchdown, LSU
The Tigers are off to a fast start. The LSU defense pushed Oklahoma back six yards on the Sooners’ first offensive possession, then after a shanked punt, Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow marched the team 42 yards in three plays. He hit Justin Jefferson over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown strike that sent the crowd at Mercedes Benz Stadium into a frenzy. (LSU 7, Oklahoma 0, 12:03 first quarter)
LSU wastes no time‼️— ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2019
Justin Jefferson scores on a 19-yard TD and the Tigers go up 7-0. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/NHzrR3Mw0t
We’re off
LSU kicks off to Oklahoma to begin the Peach Bowl. The Sooners will start the game at their own 25-yard line.
LSU’s Ensminger will coach after family tragedy
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN “there’s no question” offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger would stay with the team and coach in the Peach Bowl hours after his daughter-in-law, New Orleans-based sports broadcaster Carley McCord, died in a plane crash on the way to cover the game. McCord was one of five people killed in the crash. Two bystanders were also injured and two more people were treated for smoke inhalation. The flight was traveling from Lafayette, La., to Atlanta-DeKalb Peachtree Airport.
“We heard the news. I told Coach Ensminger our thoughts and our prayers go out to him. There’s not much we can say, obviously,” Orgeron told ESPN’s Holly Rowe.
LSU running back expected to play ‘limited role’
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who leads the Tigers in rushing with 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns, is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in practice last week. ESPN reported Saturday afternoon that Edwards-Helaire will suit up for the game and “will play in a limited role.” LSU will use a running-back-by-committee approach when Edwards-Helaire is not available. Tyrion Davis-Price is the primary backup, but John Emery Jr. and Chris Curry have also seen time in the backfield this year. Quarterback Joe Burrow, though, is the Tigers’ second-leading rusher with 289 yards on 96 carries.
What you need to know
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.
When: 4 p.m. Eastern.
TV: ESPN.
Stream: ESPN app.
Line: LSU, -12½.
Why LSU is No. 1
By the tale of the tape, Oklahoma (12-1) and LSU seem much more evenly matched than by the eye test. The Sooners allow fewer yards per game than the Tigers. They have a two-time Heisman trophy finalist at quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Wideout CeeDee Lamb, one of the nation’s best and a surefire NFL prospect, has 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns. What’s not to like about that?
Well, the Big 12 is considerably weaker than the SEC, and Oklahoma — the only semifinalist with a loss this season — also has an 0-3 record in College Football Playoff games. Meanwhile, LSU, pride of the cannibalistic SEC, was unscathed by Alabama (before Tua Tagovailoa’s injury), escaped Auburn (perhaps Burrow’s worst game, when he still completed 76 percent of his passes) and walloped Florida and Georgia by a combined 41 points.
Let’s recount Burrow’s stats, because they’re so fun: 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, a mind-bending 77.9 percent of completion percentage. He’ll look to connect with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (73 catches, 1,498 yards, 18 touchdowns), Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall and dangerous tight end Thad Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
LSU halfback Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1,290 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns; 50 catches, 399 yards) will be a game-time decision, Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday, thanks to a hamstring injury.
For Oklahoma, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins (38 tackles, six sacks), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (515 yards, six touchdowns) and second-string receiver Trejan Bridges will miss the game due to team suspensions.
Read more: