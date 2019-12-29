This time, his one-timer at 9:56 of the second period was his 256th career power-play goal, passing Teemu Selanne for third most in NHL history. Ovechkin, who has 24 goals this season, now has the most power play goals of any non-North American player. Only Dave Andreychuk (274) and Brett Hull (265) have more.

Ovechkin’s milestone power play goal came off a smooth pass by Dmitry Orlov as he sent it home past goaltender Petr Mrázek. Ovechkin drew the original penalty to give the Capitals’ a one-man advantage after Jordan Staal delivered a knee-on-knee hit to Ovechkin.

The goal was the 682nd of Ovechkin’s career and he is now three shy of passing Selanne for 11th on the all-time list.

Yet, the question remains: How do opposing penalty kills combat the shot that might be the most predictable in all of hockey? Well, most answers start with a laugh, followed with more than one sigh and a variation of: “It’s tough."

There’s a few different blueprints and theories when it comes to defending Ovechkin on the power play, but first, as multiple players explain, it starts with knowing all five of the Capitals’ pieces on the first power play unit. Not only is Ovechkin a threat, but so is John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov. All have the ability to score, with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov both tallying power play goals in Saturday’s contest.

“There’s only so much you can do with him because there are so many other weapons on that first unit,” Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets said. “There’s a fine line with trying to take Ovi away for his one-timer and letting other plays kind of open up. Yeah, you just have to read and react so quickly and take away Ovi for the most part which is a hard thing to do. He just needs a little bit and he can fire away.”

Atkinson said he’s seen some teams try to take Ovechkin out of the power play completely, with a player assigned to basically faceguard him in the circle which turns the power play into a four-on-three scenario. Other times, teams have opted to be aware of him, maybe cheating a little to that side, but overall leaving him alone in space — a dangerous game — because the opponents still need to account for the Capitals’ other threats on the power play.

With no true blueprint for how one can defend Ovechkin’s signature spot, teams are continuing to just try to minimize the damage.

“Even when you know where he is going to be he still puts those pucks behind the goalie so it is pretty tough in that regard,” Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “I don’t think you could say there is a formula that has been found because he continues to put pucks in there but overall you have to do your best to get in that shot lane and eliminate him as best as you can.”

Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman said while teams know that “eventually the puck is going to find” Ovechkin, it is a matter of where the captain is in relation to the dots. Is he inside? Outside? According to Stralman, if teams are able to push Ovechkin outside, that is actually better angle for the goaltender and a worse angle for Ovechkin, resulting is a slightly decreased chance he will be able to sneak one in the net.

“You have to limit his space kind of,” Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “He’s a good player, so he is going to find his area, but you know where he is going to be and the biggest thing is just limiting him.”

But often, the best method when it comes to defending Ovechkin on the power play is to not allow the unit to get set up at all.

Stralman said the penalty kill’s job is to try to disrupt up ice as much as possible, making it hard on the unit to get set in the zone. If teams can just kill off 30 seconds, making the Capitals break out a few times, it saves the opposing penalty kills some time and limits shot opportunities. When Washington does make it in the zone, the focus is then shifted to making sure the penalty kill is tight, not overextended and cutting off shot lanes.

“Sometimes the best thing to do is to pressure them and to try to make them uncomfortable,” Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith said. “We’ve tried to do a lot of things in the past. Some have worked, some haven’t. The best way I think is to try and make him uncomfortable. It’s tough.”

