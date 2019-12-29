In a slow-starting game that came on the heels of the team’s Friday night announcement that reserve freshmen forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell are transferring from Coach Mark Turgeon’s program, Marial’s first appearance was a welcome sight for Terps fans. The announced crowd of 14,777 rose when he first entered the game and hung around to take pictures with the big man after it ended.

The freshman, whom his teammates lauded as a positive force even when he was hurt earlier this season, couldn't seem to keep a smile off his face.

“Earlier in the year, he was in class when we were practicing, so he wasn’t at practice for a lot of our practices when he was hurt,” Turgeon said. “So for him to do what he did tonight was pretty impressive … he was good, his attitude was good. What he did was energize the building, energize our team."

Marial, a center from Rumbek, South Sudan, had surgery in early September to repair stress fractures in both legs and was available for the first time this season ahead of Maryland's Seton Hall game. Turgeon was cautious and didn't play him then but had little choice Sunday with few options to back up Smith and a perfect opportunity to get Marial experience before Big Ten play begins in earnest.

No. 13 Maryland (11-2) delves into the meat of its conference schedule with a home game against Indiana on Saturday.

Marial played 14 minutes and had six points and five rebounds off the bench, acquitting himself well and whipping the announced crowd of 14,777 into a frenzy with each of his three dunks and a major block in the second half.

“Sheesh! It felt amazing,” Marial said. “Really great, and I was so excited to come in, to see the guys, everyone just happy for me to play again, that was amazing. I was ready for it, I've been working for two months now. I didn't have anything to worry about."

The freshman was a novel delight in a game otherwise steered by more experienced hands. Cowan, the senior guard, led the team with 19 points and sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds. Smith, the starting sophomore forward, had 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Terps used their size advantage to dominate on the glass, 48-16, and allowed Bryant (8-5) just four offensive boards. Their only warts were their 16 turnovers on 55 possessions going up against Bryant's versatile defense and the fact that they had just 15 second-chance points despite their large rebounding edge.

Still, Turgeon praised his team's performance on the boards. He said he was pleased with Maryland's progress in practice in recent days.

“We continue to learn about our team. I'll say this week we've gotten a lot better in practice … I think that's key,” Turgeon said. “We're still trying to figure out our bench, right? And I think today it gave us some confidence and some different guys."

Aside from Marial, sophomore guard Serrel Smith Jr. saw a decent chunk of playing time off the bench (just over 11 minutes) and sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. played five minutes.

Maryland started off looking sleepy coming out of its 10-day holiday layoff and Bryant hung with them for the entire first half, switching defensive schemes frequently to throw the Terps off.

Maryland used a pair of three-pointers from Eric Ayala to accrue an eight-point lead, their biggest of the half, with 1:16 to go before intermission. But a three-point foul from Daryl Morsell put Mikail Simmons on the line and gave Bryant a chance to close the gap to 36-31 at halftime.

The Terps' lead finally stretched to double digits with around 13 minutes to play when Ayala pushed the score to 45-36, then Marial posted a big block on Bryant's next possession. Three Maryland offensive rebounds later, Donta Scott — who made his starting lineup debut Sunday — added a three-point play to make it 48-37.

Three minutes and a pair of Bryant baskets later, two free throws from Smith pushed the Terps' lead to 10 again and Maryland held on for good this time. They led by 20 when Marial checked out for good, receiving another hearty round of applause as he took his seat.

The freshmen is looking forward to developing during regular practices and now, games.

“You've got to get a feeling to it, it's like you're missing homework,” Marial said. “You've got to be doing it until you get the feeling, then when you get a feeling, you're going to have a chance to get out there and shoot it or get a pass."

Asked what grade he’d give his first assignment of the season, Marial gave another smile: “Psh, probably up there.”

