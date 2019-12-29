Dallas plays the Redskins on Sunday, and Washington owner Daniel Snyder would like to introduce a new head coach Monday, several people familiar with his plans told The Post.

AD

AD

Generally, from a fifth to a third of the league’s 32 teams make an offseason coaching change. Last year, several organizations were eager to find “the next Sean McVay,” looking at young, offensive-minded coaches without much experience. This year, there may be more traditional hires. Yet to be determined is how many jobs will be available.

The potential openings

Here’s a rundown of other teams who might be making a change on Black Monday, in alphabetical order.

Chicago Bears

A double-doink field goal attempt ended Chicago’s playoff hopes in January after a 12-4 campaign, and the Bears followed that up with a disappointing 7-8 season. That, in turn, prompted speculation about whether Matt Nagy, 19-12 in two seasons, might be replaced by, say, Ron Rivera, who was fired four years after leading Carolina to a Super Bowl.

AD

AD

Cleveland Browns

Freddie Kitchens, chosen to be the leader of a young team that didn’t always respond to Hue Jackson, may be one-and-done, with the Browns devolving into a weekly soap opera that has played out publicly in sideline spats. Kitchens said last week that he hadn’t asked for reassurance about his status with the Browns headed for a 12th straight losing season.

“I got assurance when I got hired,” he told reporters on Monday. “I have not and won’t [ask for it]. It’s just I’m doing my job today, and I will continue to do the best job I can possibly do.” The Browns, at 6-9, could still reach seven wins for just the third time in 12 years.

AD

Dallas Cowboys

Owner Jerry Jones has been content to let Jason Garrett’s contract run its course, likely making this job the top choice for every interested candidate despite a season in which a starry roster underperformed. Speculation has included college coaches such as Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

AD

Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Marrone may well be in trouble after a tumultuous season in which quarterback Nick Foles was out with a broken collarbone and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey pulled all kinds of stunts before getting shipped to the Rams. The NFL Players Association took the unusual step of warning players to be wary of signing with the Jaguars and Tom Coughlin was subsequently booted as the executive vice president of football operations. Earlier reports indicated that owner Shad Khan wanted to keep Marrone and General Manager David Caldwell, but Saturday brought an ESPN report that Marrone has already been informed that Sunday’s game against the Colts will be his last. But subsequent reports disputed the ESPN story. Stay tuned.

AD

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers face uncertainty over quarterback Philip Rivers’s future. Will they compound that by firing Anthony Lynn, who is 26-21 in three seasons with the team? Or will they keep him in place to lead a reboot, after firing offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt midseason?

AD

New York Giants

The Giants, with four wins, may move on from Pat Shurmur after two lackluster seasons (9-22) and a horrific nine-game losing streak this season. That skid helped undermine Shurmur’s support within the organization and only owners who once showed a preference for patience may save his job. If he goes, the franchise would be on to its fourth coach since the departure of Tom Coughlin after the 2015 season.

AD

Staying put?

New York Jets

The Jets started 1-7 under first-year coach Adam Gase, but they’ve won five of their last seven games and Gase appears to be safe. Christopher Johnson, the team’s CEO, told reporters in November that “there will be no changes in coaches here,” and that Gase “has my trust. He’s a good man, he’s a good coach.” Johnson said that his pledge would hold “even after the season.”

AD

Staying put!

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were doomed by an early six-game losing streak but looked better later in the season and had won three straight heading into their finale. Owner Arthur Blank reportedly was “iffy” on whether to fire Dan Quinn, according to Post contributor John Clayton, but on Friday the team announced that Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff will return in 2020. Quinn is 42-37 with the Falcons, with two playoff berths and one Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

AD

“Continuity for the sake of continuity is not necessarily a good thing. It depends on what you want to continue,” Blank said in a team-supplied video released Friday. “In our case, we studied really hard the performance of the team during this year. Obviously, the first half of the year, 1-7, not where we wanted to be, horrific by any standard. If you look at the second half of the year, we’re 5-2. The question really is, for me, were the improvements that were made, were they significant enough and do they show enough of a trend line that I feel there is reason to believe we can carry that kind of record and that kind of performance over to the year 2020? My answer is yes.”

AD

Detroit Lions

The Lions announced earlier this month that both Coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn would be back in 2020.

AD

“As we evaluate this season, we look beyond just our record,” read a letter to Lions fans attributed to principal owner Martha Firestone Ford, vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood.

The existing openings

Carolina Panthers

Ron Rivera was let go in early December, with four games left in the regular season. Interim coach Perry Fewell, the team’s former defensive backs coach, confirmed on Tuesday that he would interview for the permanent job. The team is 0-3 under Fewell. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy already interviewed with Carolina, according to ESPN.

Washington Redskins

Interim coach Bill Callahan is 3-7 after replacing the fired Jay Gruden, although fan discontent has mostly centered on team president Bruce Allen. Urban Meyer sparked speculation by watching Washington’s Week 15 loss in owner Daniel Snyder’s box. Ron Rivera and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis have been mentioned as candidates for the job, with one report suggesting that Lewis may have already been interviewed. The Post’s Les Carpenter and Mark Maske reported Saturday that Rivera, Lewis and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be considered.

Who’s up next?

The eternal dilemma: Hire a big-name college coach, an up-and-coming NFL coordinator or a head-coaching retread? There are plenty of options in all three categories.

AD

AD

At least four former NFL head coaches may get another shot. One of them — Mike McCarthy — has reportedly already gotten an interview with the Panthers. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Green Packers after the 2010 season but endured consecutive losing seasons and was fired last December. Now, he is ready to go again.

Ron Rivera, who took the Panthers to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season, is likely to be pacing a sideline somewhere next fall. Marvin Lewis, long on NFL experience, has been an adviser to Herman Edwards at Arizona State, but has been in the conversation about returning to the NFL. Lewis took the Bengals to the playoffs seven times in 16 seasons.

Jim Caldwell, another longtime NFL coach, is ready to return to the profession after leaving his assistant position with the Dolphins in the preseason because of health problems. Caldwell posted three winning seasons in four years with Detroit, led the Lions to their first 11-win season since 1991 and twice made playoff appearances.

AD

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels created a stir when he turned down an Indianapolis Colts job he had already accepted in early 2018, but he might no longer be inclined to wait for Bill Belichick’s retirement.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka are other names to watch.

Alabama’s Nick Saban always shows up on this list, as does former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who hasn’t coached since the 2018 season and has been working for Fox. If he decides he’s ready to try the NFL, he’ll have options, especially in the NFC East. Already, he created a stir when he attended a Redskins game.

Others drawing interest are Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley (especially in Dallas), Baylor’s Matt Rhule and Stanford’s David Shaw.