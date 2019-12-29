NFL playoffs schedule, bracket and what you need to know

From the swelter of summer to the chill of winter, the NFL regular season reduced the NFL’s 32 teams to a field of 12. Now, January will decide a pair of conference champions who will face off in the Super Bowl. The NFL playoffs have arrived, and here is what you need to know.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The wild-card round will feature two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. The divisional round will occur on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Conference championships will take place on Jan. 19, with the winners of those two games advancing to the Super Bowl.



playoffs bracket no logo

What teams are in the NFL playoffs?

Here is a look at the four wild-card matchups next weekend, and the four teams that earned first-round byes:

AFC Wild Card: No. 5 Buffalo Bills (10-6) at No. 4 Houston Texans (10-6)

The Texans played most of the season without star defensive lineman J.J. Watt, but he will return from a torn pectoral muscle for the playoffs. The Bills recorded their first double-digit-win regular season of the 21st century, a tribute to third-year Coach Sean McDermott and a strong defense that excels at limiting big plays. Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen are two of the NFL’s most exciting quarterbacks.

AFC Wild Card: No. 6 Tennessee Titans (9-7) at No. 3 New England Patriots (12-4)

The Patriots will play on the opening playoff weekend for the first time in a decade after squandering a bye with their stunning Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. They’ll meet one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Titans, who have posted a 7-3 record since Coach Mike Vrabel replaced starting quarterback Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill at midseason. Vrabel was a key figure in New England’s early-2000s dominance on some of Bill Belichick’s best defenses. Prepare for that story line to be beaten into the ground.

NFC Wild Card: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks (11-5) at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

The Eagles made the playoffs on the weakness of the NFC East, able to host a wild-card game despite an inferior record. The Eagles won the Super Bowl two years ago despite an injury to quarterback Carson Wentz, and now Wentz will make his first playoff appearance, albeit with a supporting cast on offense that has been depleted by injuries. The Seahawks are dealing with injuries of their own, buoyed by Russel Wilson, likely to finish runner-up to Lamar Jackson in MVP voting, and the dramatic return of beloved, battering running back Marshawn Lynch.

NFC Wild Card: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at No. 3 New Orleans Saints (13-3)

The Saints lost out on a bye because the 49ers beat them head-to-head and the Packers had a better winning percentage in the NFC, but it would surprise no one if Drew Brees and Sean Payton made their second Super Bowl of a remarkable 13-season run together. The Saints, who lost the NFC Championship at home in overtime last year amid a controversial missed pass interference call, have fallen victim to consecutive heartbreaking playoff exits. This game will be a rematch of the first, the Minnesota Miracle. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will make the second playoff start of his career, and the first since he signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $85 million contract.



Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is considered the front-runner to win the NFL's MVP award. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

AFC No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

In both style and success, the Ravens defined the 2019 regular season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to run away with the MVP after Coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman redesigned Baltimore’s offense around his unprecedented blend of speed, quickness and passing ability. They enter the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak, having gone 5-1 against playoff teams.

AFC No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

The Chiefs came within one offsides call of winning the AFC last year, barely losing in overtime to the Patriots. This year, they have a defense to pair with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs finished the season on a six-game winning streak while allowing 11.5 points per game during that stretch. Andy Reid is trying to shed his unofficial title as the best modern coach never to win a Super Bowl.

NFC No. 1 seed: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

The 49ers are a classic post-hype sleeper. At the start of 2018, when they were coming off a 6-0 finish behind new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers were a chic choice to contend in the NFC. Instead, Garoppolo got hurt and San Francisco compiled the second-worst record in the NFL. The performance enabled them to draft pass rusher Nick Bosa, a stroke of good fortune that has contributed to Kyle Shanahan’s long-awaited breakout as a head coach. Tight end George Kittle is a superstar in the making, and his ruggedness embodies San Francisco’s physical style.

NFC No. 2 seed: Green Bay Packers (13-3)

While the Packers earned a bye under first-year coach Matt LaFleur, they rarely looked like a dominant team. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains a terrifying force for opposing defensive coordinators, but he had one of his worst statistical seasons and struggled to find reliable receivers outside of Davante Adams. Green Bay’s defense, led by free agent defensive linemen Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, may be its strength this season.

How do the NFL playoffs work?

The four winners this weekend will advance to play in the Divisional Round next weekend, at the four teams that received byes. The lowest remaining seeds will travel to face the No. 1 seeds in each conference.

Those winners will face off in the conference title games on Sunday, Jan. 19. The AFC Championship will kick off at 3:05 p.m. on CBS, and the NFC Championship will begin at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. The conference champions will meet in the Super Bowl two weeks later.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV will take place Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami at 6:30 p.m., broadcast by FOX.

