The NFC West title is on the line
San Francisco, which enters Sunday night’s game as a narrow favorite, would not just clinch the NFC West title with a win — but also would secure the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
That would boost San Francisco’s Super Bowl chances considerably — the last six Super Bowl winners have earned first-round byes. A loss to Seattle would drop the 49ers to the NFC’s No. 5 seed and a Wild-Card road matchup next weekend against the NFC East winner, Philadelphia.
Seattle, meanwhile, can wrap up its first NFC West title since 2016 with a win. But the Seahawks’ hopes at a first-round bye were dashed late Sunday afternoon after Green Bay beat Detroit to clinch at least the No. 2 seed. Should Seattle win on Sunday, Green Bay would be the NFC’s top overall seed, New Orleans would be the No. 2 seed and the Seahawks would move into the No. 3 spot and host Minnesota in the Wild-Card round next weekend.
Should Seattle lose, it would play as the No. 5 seed on the road against the NFC East winner. A Seahawks loss would also have an impact on New Orleans, bumping the Saints into the No. 3 seed, meaning they would host a Wild-Card game next weekend against Minnesota instead of getting a bye.
Seattle won the first meeting with San Francisco in November, beating the then-undefeated 49ers, 27-24, on a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers in the final seconds of overtime. Seattle is expected to have star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the lineup on Sunday night after he missed the last two games with a core injury. Clowney was a difference-maker in the first meeting, racking up five tackles, a sack, five quarterback hits and a scoop-and-score touchdown on a fumble recovery.
How to watch 49ers at Seahawks
When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern
Where: CenturyLink Field in Seattle
TV: NBC
Streaming: Yahoo Sports