San Francisco, which enters Sunday night’s game as a narrow favorite, would not just clinch the NFC West title with a win — but also would secure the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

That would boost San Francisco’s Super Bowl chances considerably — the last six Super Bowl winners have earned first-round byes. A loss to Seattle would drop the 49ers to the NFC’s No. 5 seed and a Wild-Card road matchup next weekend against the NFC East winner, Philadelphia.

Seattle, meanwhile, can wrap up its first NFC West title since 2016 with a win. But the Seahawks’ hopes at a first-round bye were dashed late Sunday afternoon after Green Bay beat Detroit to clinch at least the No. 2 seed. Should Seattle win on Sunday, Green Bay would be the NFC’s top overall seed, New Orleans would be the No. 2 seed and the Seahawks would move into the No. 3 spot and host Minnesota in the Wild-Card round next weekend.

Should Seattle lose, it would play as the No. 5 seed on the road against the NFC East winner. A Seahawks loss would also have an impact on New Orleans, bumping the Saints into the No. 3 seed, meaning they would host a Wild-Card game next weekend against Minnesota instead of getting a bye.