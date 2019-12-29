After squandering an opportunity to take control of the NFC East in last week’s loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys need some help to make a second straight trip to the postseason for the first time since 2006 and 2007. Dallas’s ticket to a division title requires a win over Washington and a Philadelphia loss to the lowly Giants. The Cowboys and Eagles would finish with identical 8-8 records in that scenario, but Dallas would own the head-to-head tiebreaker because of its better division record.

Washington will be without rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first play of the second half in last week’s loss to the Giants. Haskins was in the midst of his best game as a pro and finishes his season with four touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last two games. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum, who threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 31-21 loss to Dallas at FedEx Field in Week 2, will start in Haskins’s place. Keenum will not have a full complement of receivers, as Terry McLaurin, who was eight yards shy of breaking Gary Clark’s franchise rookie record for receiving yards (926), is out with a concussion.

The Cowboys have lost four of their last five games, leading to speculation that owner Jerry Jones will dismiss Coach Jason Garrett after 10 seasons. The Cowboys’ offense has struggled during the team’s late-season tailspin and managed only nine points in last week’s loss to the Eagles. Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in his first meeting with the Redskins this season, has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in only one of Dallas’s last seven games.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ passing attack could be poised for a big game against Washington’s injury-decimated secondary. Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was placed on IR this week, as was cornerback Fabian Moreau, while safety Landon Collins is out with a shoulder issue. Cornerback Josh Norman did not fly with the team to Dallas because of illness, the team announced.

The Redskins could fall as far as the No. 5 pick in the draft with a win Sunday, with the Lions, Giants and Dolphins the teams that stand to move up. Washington has lost nine straight games against division foes.

