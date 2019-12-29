A person familiar with the situation said Saturday it was “a strong possibility” that Rivera would be hired by the Redskins.
Rivera was fired Dec. 3 by the Panthers, with the team’s record at 5-7. He took them to the playoffs four times in his first seven seasons after being hired by Carolina in 2011. The Panthers reached the Super Bowl in the 2015 season but lost to the Denver Broncos. They returned to the playoffs in the 2017 season but lost in the opening round.
If the Redskins cannot complete a deal quickly with Rivera, their other head coaching options would include former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to people familiar with the team’s thinking.