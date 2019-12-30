“It’s a hard decision, but I have to listen to my body,” Ovechkin said on Friday. “I have to get ready for the second half of the year. I have to be healthy and focus on different things. It’s a hard decision, obviously, being the captain and missing the All-Star Game, but have to do best for me and for my team.”

AD

AD

Washington, which plays its final game of the decade Tuesday against the New York Islanders, currently has a eight-point lead over the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division. If the Capitals are still in first place at the season’s halfway point in early January, then Washington Coach Todd Reirden will be coaching for the division’s team at the All-Star Game. Reirden coached in the All-Star Game for the first time last year.

Carlson is currently a Norris Trophy front-runner, with 50 points (13 goals and 37 assists) through 40 games. He became the first defenseman to reach the 50-point mark in 40 games or fewer since Paul Coffey in 1994-95 (40 games played).

“That’s obviously no surprise to anyone,” Holtby said of Carlson’s selection. “It’s good. It’s fun to share it with him and spend some time with him. He’s obviously having an unbelievable season. So, he’s got some pressure on him now for the hardest shot again.”

AD

AD

Holtby, who is playing on an expiring contract, is 17-6-4 on the season with a 2.95 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. He said he was a bit surprised with the selection, but is honored to be chosen.

“It’s one of those things I never really put too much thought into it, so I didn’t know when they were announcing it,” Holtby said Monday. “I don’t know. I never really think about things like that.”

Read more on the Washington Capitals:

AD