The MLS-heavy roster will begin workouts in Doha on Sunday, the start of a three-week stay in the country that will host the 2022 World Cup. The visit will include closed-door scrimmages before the group returns stateside for the Feb. 1 match against the Costa Ricans in Carson, Calif.

United attacker Paul Arriola and former D.C. academy midfielder Bryang Kayo, 17, were also summoned to a camp that falls outside an official FIFA window. Consequently, the primary group of European-based players, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, was not available.

MLS teams supplied 22 players. The others are Kayo, who turned pro this past season by signing with second-division Orange County and plans to go overseas when he turns 18; Ulysses Llanez, an 18-year-old forward in German club Wolfsburg’s system; and midfielder Christian Cappis, 20, from Hobro in the Danish league, which is on winter break.

Kayo, who is from Montgomery Village, trained with the senior squad last summer in Annapolis.

The average roster age is 23 years 3 months. Fourteen players are eligible for the Olympic qualifying tournament this spring, which is an under-23 competition.

Colombian-born Jesus Ferreira, 19, an FC Dallas attacker who was naturalized this month, received his first call-up.

Twelve players are seeking their first senior appearance, including two of the other goalkeepers: New England’s Matt Turner and San Jose’s JT Marcinkowski, a former Georgetown standout. New York City FC keeper Sean Johnson (eight U.S. matches) was also summoned.

The other player with D.C. area ties is Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper, from Alexandria and the University of Maryland.

Berhalter did not call up several MLS-based national team regulars, including goalkeeper Brad Guzan, midfielder Michael Bradley and forward Jozy Altidore. The most-experienced players in camp are forwards Gyasi Zardes (55 matches), Jordan Morris (39) and Arriola (32).

Berhalter’s next opportunity to gather his full squad is in late March for two friendlies in Europe: vs. Netherlands on March 26 in Eindhoven and possibly Wales a few days later.

The Americans will play two Nations League matches in June, then start 2022 World Cup qualifying in September as part of a six-nation group seeking three automatic berths.

Berhalter chose to conduct the winter camp in Qatar (instead of the usual location in South California) because “it’s certainly a big benefit to get a head start on experiencing the facilities, environment and culture of the tournament hosts.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation added, “With the confidence and anticipation of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will take a first opportunity to experience the football facilities, customs, weather, and other logistical and performance considerations in the host nation. Utilizing similar opportunities prior to the World Cups in South Africa and Brazil proved extremely beneficial in the team’s planning and preparations.”

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Julian Araujo (L.A. Galaxy), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Christian Cappis (Hobro), Bryang Kayo (unaffiliated), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

