Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the decision on the day after a 4-12 showing that was the Giants’ seventh non-playoff season in the last eight years. That drought has come on the heels of two Super Bowl triumphs in a five-year span between the 2007 and 2011 seasons, overseen by Tom Coughlin as the team’s coach and orchestrated by Eli Manning as its quarterback.

But those on-field glories are fading memories now. The Giants have gone through two coaches since Coughlin’s exit following the 2015 season, with Ben McAdoo and now Shurmur lasting two seasons each (and Steve Spagnuolo having a stint as interim head coach after McAdoo was dismissed in 2017). Manning’s tenure with the team probably is over, with rookie Daniel Jones having taken over as the starter at quarterback this season.

“The last three seasons have been extremely disappointing for the organization and our fans,” Mara said in a written statement posted on the team’s website. “Pat has been a successful and highly-respected NFL coach for 21 years and he is not solely responsible for our record. But we came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff. … As owners, we take full responsibility for our recent poor record. It is our goal to consistently deliver high-quality football and we will do everything in our power to see that there is a rapid and substantial turnaround.”

The Giants have not descended to Redskins-like levels of chaos, not with Super Bowl victories in their relatively recent past. But they are starting over yet again and they will join those Washington Redskins and, most likely, the Dallas Cowboys in giving the NFC East three teams with new head coaches next season.

“We understand how frustrated our fans are,” Tisch said on the team’s website. “They expect more from us and we expect more from ourselves. Our focus now is on developing and improving our football team so that our fans can enjoy the winning team they expect and deserve.”

Did the Giants blame the right guy for their most recent woes? The team did not fire General Manager Dave Gettleman.

The Giants, under Gettleman, seemed to waver in recent years between sticking to a win-now approach and committing to rebuilding. Gettleman stuck with Manning at quarterback entering the 2018 season, passing over Sam Darnold in favor of tailback Saquon Barkley in that year’s NFL draft, and decided at that point against trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But that didn’t work, as the Giants went 5-11 in Shurmur’s first season. So the Giants shifted course last offseason, trading Beckham to the Cleveland Browns and using the sixth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft on Jones.

Yet the team kept Manning and went into this season with him as the starter, then confoundingly benched Manning after only two games and turned to Jones. If the move was going to be considered after only two games, why wasn’t Manning allowed to leave in the offseason and Jones installed as an immediate rookie starter?

But Gettleman didn’t accompany Shurmur in heading out the door.

“Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that,” Mara said. “We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success. We think he’s capable of putting a great team together and he’s going to get that opportunity.”

Where do the Giants turn next for their coach? There always will be hopes by some of the team’s fans for a return by Bill Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach for the New England Patriots who once was the defensive coordinator of the Giants for Bill Parcells. Belichick adores the organization and its owners. Maybe the Patriots dynasty is over and he and quarterback Tom Brady could head elsewhere. But that always has been mere wishful thinking.

Ron Rivera, fired this month as coach of the Carolina Panthers, was thought to be interested in the Giants at one point but was close Monday to completing a deal with the Redskins. There has been speculation about Jason Garrett, who was expected to be dismissed Monday by the Cowboys. But would a Garrett hiring satisfy the fan base? Could the Giants lure Matt Rhule from Baylor? Would they be interested in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels?

“We understand this a very big decision for our franchise,” Mara said. “We’ve had three losing years in a row and, quite frankly, we have lost some standing as an organization. When you have three losing years in a row as we have, you face a lot of criticism. A lot of it is deserved. It’s up to us now to turn that around and get back to where I think we should be.”

