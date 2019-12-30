“I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow,” Allen said, when a reporter asked about his future.

It turns out Allen was walking a go route, not a comeback. Snyder released a statement on Monday morning saying Allen’s 10-year run with the organization was over. Meanwhile, former Carolina Panthers Coach Ron Rivera was scheduled to meet with the Redskins amid the belief that he would be named the team’s next coach.

Fail: Skintangibles

Redskins radio voice and senior vice president Larry Michael made a “big announcement” when he (incorrectly) picked the winner of Sunday’s game during his regular Friday segment on “Redskins Nation."

“For the last time ever, for the last time ever, Skintangibles,” Michael said after assigning check marks to denote which team had the advantage on offense, defense and special teams. “Skintangibles in 2020, gonna be eliminated. Erase it from your vocabulary."

Michael renamed the intangibles category “Skintangibles” during the 2015 season. In the five years since, he’s always given Washington the edge in “Skintangibles." According to Richmond Times-Dispatch sports editor Michael Phillips, the Internet’s preeminent Skintangibles historian, the Redskins went 32-41-1 since the term was introduced. They were 62-100-1 under Allen.

“Ehh, maybe they’ll come back,” Michael said Friday, leaving open the possibility that he’ll change his mind. “Put it here. Redskins win this game in a thriller to wrap up the regular season with a win at Dallas.”

Hate to see #skintangibles go out on a loss.



Final record in the Skintangibles era: 32-41-1. https://t.co/2IDmqF8nk7 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 30, 2019

Hail: The No. 2 pick

The Dolphins’ surprising win over the Patriots earlier in the day meant the Redskins took the field against the Cowboys guaranteed to pick no lower than fourth in next year’s NFL draft. Washington could clinch the No. 2 pick with a loss to Dallas, their due reward for a dismal season. Mission accomplished. The Bengals, who closed their 2-14 season with a win over the Browns, will pick first. After that, Washington will be on the clock.

Fail: Washington’s pass defense

No Redskins unit was hit harder by injuries this season than the team’s secondary, and it showed against the Cowboys. Maurice Smith, who was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad before last week’s game against the Giants, started at safety alongside Jeremy Reaves, who played primarily on special teams this year. Smith suffered a concussion in the first quarter and did not return. His replacement, Kenny Ladler, who was signed two days ago, had a rough afternoon, which included being on the receiving end of a Prescott stiff-arm. Cornerbacks Coty Sensabaugh, Kayvon Webster and Aaron Colvin were no match for the Cowboys’ passing attack. Michael Gallup caught five passes for 98 yards and three second-half touchdowns, while Amari Cooper had four catches for 92 yards. Randall Cobb triggered a $250,000 incentive in his contract with his five-catch game, bringing him to 55 receptions for the season.

Hail: Montez Sweat

Sweat was a nonfactor early in the season after the Redskins took the former Mississippi State star with the No. 26 overall pick in this year’s draft, but he quietly put together a solid rookie campaign. There was nothing quiet about Sweat’s performance on Sunday, including one series in the second quarter when he had a tackle for a loss, a sack and forced an incompletion by getting in Dak Prescott’s passing lane on three consecutive plays. Sweat had a forced fumble and a sack earlier in the game. He finishes the year with seven sacks, the fourth-most by a rookie in Redskins history.

Fail: Third-down conversions

The Redskins were 1 for 12 on third down. The Cowboys were 8 for 15. That’s a recipe for a 31-point loss. #Skintangibles.

Hail: Kickers

Dustin Hopkins and former Redskins kicker Kai Forbath combined to make all seven of their field goal attempts. Forbath was 4 for 4 on Sunday, and a perfect 10 for 10 for the Cowboys after being signed to replace Brett Maher earlier this month. Hopkins finished the season 22 of 27. All of the field goals in Sunday’s game contributed to a rare final score that has happened only one other time in NFL history. The Houston Oilers beat the Oakland Raiders by the same tally 58 years ago.

WAS 16 - 47 DAL

Final



No Scorigami. That score has happened 1 time before, most recently on December 17, 1961. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) December 30, 2019

Fail: Dallas’s playoff dreams

The Cowboys handled their own business Sunday, but their hopes of winning the NFC East also depended on the Giants beating the Eagles. Philadelphia avoided the upset and clinched the division with a 34-17 road win. Dallas may have swept the season series against the Redskins, but both teams will be home in January. By Monday afternoon, the Cowboys could be looking for a head coach to replace Jason Garrett.

