He began to feel hope.

“I was excited about our chance to play Georgetown, because I didn't think they looked very good at the time,” Padgett said.

But the team Padgett watched that Saturday in late November bore little resemblance to the one that handed his Bulldogs a 99-71 loss three weeks later.

AD

Georgetown begins Big East play Tuesday at Providence having lost four players to transfer in December, two of whom were major figures in Coach Patrick Ewing’s program. Starting sophomore point guard James Akinjo and reserve sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc decided to transfer at the beginning of the month, departures that unveiled myriad off-court issues for the Hoyas including allegations of burglary and sexual harassment made against some members of the team. Reserve forwards Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander announced their decisions to transfer 11 days later.

AD

Georgetown (10-3) also carries a six-game winning streak into its conference slate, a run that began the game after LeBlanc and Akinjo left. UNC Greensboro was the last opponent to play the old version of the Hoyas.

“I’ll be honest with you, watching any of the film from before really doesn’t do this current roster any justice. It just looks like two different teams,” Padgett said. “ … They’re sharing the ball; I think everybody looks like they know their role and understands their role.”

AD

At the center of this Georgetown 2.0 stands sophomore guard Mac McClung.

McClung, the 6-foot-2 guard from Gate City, Va. who came to the Hoyas as a much-hyped viral sensation, is now the lone player left from Ewing’s first full recruiting class (forward Grayson Carter transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington in the offseason).

AD

The sophomore’s role has grown perhaps more than anyone on the team after the four departures. He left Saturday’s non-conference closer against American in the first half after getting poked in the eye — an injury Ewing said he hoped wouldn’t keep him out long — and the Hoyas went on to win, 80-60.

But against Providence (7-6) and other Big East opponents, McClung's scoring presence will be key.

AD

Players across the board have stepped up after Georgetown’s roster shake-up: Guards Jahvon Blair and Jagan Mosely have increased their production and graduate transfer point guard Terrell Allen stepped in seamlessly as a facilitator running a smoother offense in Akinjo’s stead.

Senior transfer Omer Yurtseven, a 7-foot center, remains the Hoyas’ reliable leader, almost quietly averaging 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Hoyas grew more polished overall, increasing their shooting percentage, rebounds per game and assists per game and decreasing their turnovers per game as a team.

AD

But make no mistake: With Akinjo gone, the spotlight shines brighter than ever on McClung.

AD

“[McClung] has been the main one that has embraced it the most, or been more successful than any others,” Ewing said of McClung’s shifting role in the wake of the transfers. “He’s been scoring the ball at a high clip, and we need him to score more. He’s been trying a lot harder on defense than he normally does, and I think all those things have benefited him in terms of how he’s playing.”

The sophomore went from shooting 37.7 percent from the floor in the first seven games of the season to shooting 47.7 percent in the last six, while taking 4.4 more field goals per game. He bumped his three-point shooting from 36 percent to 40 percent, and is averaging 19.8 points per game compared to the 11.9 points he averaged in the first seven contests.

AD

Lately, McClung also looks more like the fun-loving guard who thrilled Georgetown fans as a freshman with his dunks and trick passes. Georgetown’s improved spacing on offense suits him well, and he’s heaped praise on Allen as a veteran, pass-first point guard.

AD

More than anything, McClung said, he’s benefited from the smaller, tighter-knit Hoyas roster.

Ewing emphasized “putting 'we' before 'me'” after that loss to UNC Greensboro. Two wins later, after Akinjo and LeBlanc had entered the NCAA transfer portal, McClung was asked if the team indeed felt different.

“It’s hard being inside and then looking outside like coach is, watching,” McClung said. “But I could definitely feel it the last few games, after listening to coach. I feel like everybody could see it, and we felt it as a team. We felt more connected putting the we before me, and it got us two wins. … I found a little bit of a rhythm, and I expect myself to keep the rhythm, for sure.”

Read more college basketball coverage:

AD