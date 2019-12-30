Next week’s first round features plenty of interesting highlights. Let’s look at eight big questions heading into those four games:

What’s the best matchup?

That’s easily the Saturday afternoon game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. The Texans are a fluky team. They can play great at times, but then they’ll get blown out by 34 points against the Ravens or lose by 14 against a poor Denver Broncos team.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is capable of leading a team to a Super Bowl, but the Bills have one of the league’s best defenses, allowing fewer than 17 points per game. This should be a close, low-scoring game. Can Josh Allen do enough for Buffalo to get the road win?

The best individual matchup of the first round is also in this game: Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins going against Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Can the Patriots launch a Super Bowl run by beating the Titans?

No. While they have a great chance at winning a home game against Tennessee, they simply don’t have the ability to win three in a row, with the next two coming on the road, to win the AFC.

As great as it has been for the Patriots, they’ve never made the Super Bowl under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady as a No. 3 seed. They’ve always had a first-round bye in their nine Super Bowl trips. They should have had another one this year, but their shocking last-minute loss to the Miami Dolphins has them playing in the first round.

The offense doesn’t have pass-catchers who can separate from defensive backs. Brady finished the season with a 60.8 completion percentage, and there’s a chance he might not be back with New England after the season. This could be the end of one of the two great decades of quarterbacking the NFL has seen.

Which team has the biggest coaching advantage in the first round?

With apologies to Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings, this distinction belongs to Sean Payton, whose New Orleans Saints host Minnesota. Payton has had his best season as a coach, winning five games with Teddy Bridgewater filling in for an injured Drew Brees at quarterback, and surviving the late-season losses of two impact defensive linemen to season-ending injuries.

It’s surprising that 13 wins wasn’t enough to earn a bye, but New Orleans enters Sunday’s game with the Vikings with a distinct advantage. Kirk Cousins doesn’t have a resume that includes wins in big games, while the Saints are good on defense and have a future Hall of Famer in Brees.

What should the top two seeds in the NFC be rooting for?

The San Francisco 49ers, the NFC’s top seed, should be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Seattle Seahawks. Even though the 49ers went to Seattle Sunday night and pulled out a 26-21 victory, the Seahawks don’t fear the 49ers. They went to San Francisco and won a close game, then came inches short of winning Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers, who have the No. 2 seed, should be rooting for the Vikings even though they are an NFC North rival. If the Saints win, they are very capable of going to Lambeau Field and beating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. New Orleans arguably has the more complete team.

What should the top two seeds in the AFC root for?

The Baltimore Ravens, at 14-2 probably don’t have to root for anything. They have home-field advantage and no team has figured out how to stop their offense. They should probably root for the Patriots to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round so they could face the Patriots instead of the Chiefs.

Kansas City, meanwhile, should root for the Titans to beat the Patriots so it doesn’t have to worry about playing Brady.

What will be the deciding factor in the Houston-Buffalo game?

If the Bills can keep Watson in the pocket, they have the chance at the upset. That’s what the Ravens did, and they blew out the Texans. Watson is about as good as it gets outside the pocket. Buffalo’s best chance is to win a close game.

What will be the deciding factor in the Tennessee-New England game?

The key is whether Belichick can continue his mastery over Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. When he was with the Dolphins, Tannehill was 0-5 when he played in Foxborough, over seven seasons. He has been outscored there, 163-61. He has lost by scores of 28-0, 41-13 and 36-7.

The Patriots’ offense probably can’t put up those kinds of numbers, but if they shut down Tannehill, they have an advantage.

What will be the deciding factor in the Seattle-Philadelphia game?

The injury report. The Eagles were down their top three receivers in the season finale. Tight end Zach Ertz has a rib injury and possibly a lacerated kidney. When the Eagles finished Sunday’s win over the Giants, they were down seven offensive starters from the start of the season due to injuries.

The Seahawks can relate. They lost their top three running backs and had to pull Marshawn Lynch out of retirement and sign Robert Turbin, who hadn’t played in more than a year. They may not have free safety Quandre Diggs or left tackle Duane Brown. Attrition is the deciding factor in this game.

Around the NFL

— This year’s coaching carousel could be defined by second chances. Ron Rivera appears to be a lock in Washington. The Panthers could opt for Mike McCarthy. Jason Garrett could end up with the New York Giants.

The Atlanta Falcons looked at the potential candidates pool and decided to stick with Dan Quinn. Owners may be looking for the next Sean McVay, but the top young offensive coordinator candidates have been picked clean.

— Jacksonville Jaguars ownership is still deciding on Coach Doug Marrone. If he stays, the NFL could have as few as five coaching openings. If that’s the case, look for a lot of changes after the 2020 season.

— The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have major changes this offseason. After a 9-7 season, there will be changes in personnel, with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips possibly not having his contract extended and being replaced by assistant head coach Joe Barry.

What’s crazy about the possible loss of Phillips is that the Rams’ defense ranked in the top six for yards per play allowed and was statistically better than the defense that went to the Super Bowl last year. It was a top 13 defense that underwent changes at linebacker and eventually traded its top two cornerbacks. How well did the Broncos’ defense do after not keeping Phillips?

— Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson probably won’t get Coach of the Year considerations, but what a great coaching job he did. He took advantage of an easy closing schedule to win the NFC East over the Dallas Cowboys, but he did it without anything left at wide receiver and his best pass-catcher — Ertz — injured. His running backs were injured, as were two of his top three offensive linemen in Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson. Incredible job.

— The NFC East finished as perhaps the worst division in NFL history. In non-division games, the NFC East teams went 12-28, a .300 winning percentage that was worse than the 2008 NFC West. No wonder there is likely to be three coaching changes in the division.