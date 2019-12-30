Rivers, whose season ended Sunday with a loss to the Chiefs that dropped his team’s record to 5-11, probably spoke for all of them, growing emotional as he addressed reporters about the possibility of moving on. At 38, he has never played for a team other than the Chargers.

“If it’s the last time [as a Charger] … I can say I gave it everything I had, every week,” he said. “Maybe it means an interception when it’s fourth-and-18, and you’re down 10. 'Cause I don’t care if it’s gonna say ‘two interceptions’ [on the stats]. I ain’t quittin’. I think that, doing it with so many guys, over 14 years [as a starter] and going to the locker room, and saying, dadgum it, we fell short, or we won, but shoot, I couldn’t have tried any harder.”

QB1 is all heart. pic.twitter.com/kNalRfkWY7 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 29, 2019

His contract is up after the season, one in which he ranked second among quarterbacks in turnovers. It’s an inelegant stat, but Rivers described it as an anomaly. “The people that know, know,” he said. “I still can play at a high level.”

It’s just that he doesn’t know where — and he has a wife and eight kids (with a ninth due in March) to consider when free agency and the NFL’s 2020 calendar begin at 4 p.m. Eastern time March 18.

“I plan to play football,” Rivers said. “Where that is going to be will get sorted out over the next few months. I’ve never been in this position. I don’t even know when the league year starts. We’ll just kind of see. I’m very thankful for the 16 years and if there is another, I’ll be thankful for that.”

It would be weird, though, to see him in a helmet that doesn’t have a bolt on it.

“ … [S]omething that I think I enjoy the most is being a teammate. I love the camaraderie and the people, that’s what makes it so special. That is what will make it hard, but I think we can all agree that I’ll probably like the people at those places too. You’d quickly get adapted,” he said. “I’m not making any predictions by any means, but it’s an adjustment that may not be as hard as most think, just because this is the only place that I’ve known. A lot of people come through here, too, but I just haven’t left.”

The Eli Manning era likely ended Sunday for the Giants, the team with which he spent 16 years and won two Super Bowls. Manning holds virtually every team passing record and made 210 consecutive starts from 2004-17. Manning, who turns 39 on Friday, said Monday that he hasn’t made a decision, adding that “everything’s an option.” Everything except being a backup to Daniel Jones in New York, it seems. “I doubt it,” he told reporters. “Backing up is not real fun.” The bottom line, he said in an echo of Rivers and others, is “I think I can can still play.”

Manning and Rivers have their 40s in sight; Brady is already there and, although he hasn’t said so outright, there are more than a few hints (like putting his house up for sale) that he is finished in New England. Brady, who turns 43 in August, has taken an Eli-esque approach to his future. “I don’t think it’s hard for me to be in the present,” he told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews. “I do think a lot of people want to make predictions. I think the reality is there is no prediction. I’ve always said I have a plan to play longer, and I’ll figure that out when the time comes.”

The Saints, whenever their season ends, face decisions at quarterback. Brees turns 41 in mid-January and Bridgewater filled in more than capably when Brees had hand surgery. The Titans also are headed to the playoffs and will face a decision on whether to retain Tannehill or Mariota, who lost his job this season. All Tannehill did was lead the Titans to the playoffs and compile a 117.5 passer rating that is the fourth-highest qualified rating in NFL history.

Others who could hit the market:

The Dallas Cowboys still haven’t re-signed Dak Prescott to the big contract everyone assumed was coming.

The Washington Redskins appeared to have moved past Case Keenum until Dwayne Haskins, their rookie, got hurt late in the season. Keenum can become a free agent.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles can become a free agent after signing a one-year deal for the 2019 season.

In Tampa, Jameis Winston’s rookie contract will be expiring and Coach Bruce Arians admitted that his quarterback brings “so much good, so much outright terrible.” Winston threw an NFL-record seven pick-6s for the season, with his first and possibly his last passes for the Buccaneers intercepted and returned for touchdowns.

