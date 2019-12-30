“It’s a possibility,” Peterson said Monday morning during the team’s year-end locker room clean-out. “Before the firing …” his voice trailed off. “Obviously, we all knew how [Williams] felt and what he had to say, so I do feel like there’s an opportunity to come back.”

Williams was not in the Redskins’ locker room Monday when reporters were present, and it’s unclear whether he was at the facility.

His dispute with Allen stretches back to last offseason. Williams, 31, held out this year because of a growth on his scalp, which eventually resulted in a cancer diagnosis and he believes team doctors did not take seriously. Williams returned to the team on Oct. 31, but after a failed physical resulting from his helmet causing his head discomfort, the Redskins placed Williams on the league’s non-football injury list on Nov. 7.

Williams was certain that Allen engineered the season-ending move as punishment for his holding out and talking to the media about his frustration with the medical staff and his cancer diagnosis. In an interview with The Post, Williams said that he held Allen responsible for the fallout between him and the team, adding that “they didn’t burn the bridge by accident.”

“I don’t see how it can be reconciled,” Williams said of his relationship with the team at the time. He also made a point to say that he didn’t feel as though owner Daniel Snyder was responsible for the rift.

Now, with Allen, the architect of the bridge-burning gone, Peterson says he thinks there’s a possibility Williams could return.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins took to Twitter to express his excitement about the possibility of Williams returning as his blind-side protector.

