Don’t sweat those details too much — we will help you dominate your league by taking all those factors into account. The method used is similar to the projection system featured during the regular season. The rankings are adjusted for strength of schedule and positional scarcity for a six-team point-per-reception (PPR) league using the following starting lineup: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex player (RB/WR/TE), one defense, a kicker and five bench players. Here are the rankings, starting with the top three players at each position.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson finished the season as the most valuable passer of 2019, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, and accounted for a league-high 43 offensive touchdowns (36 passing, seven rushing).

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

The soon-to-be 41-year-old led the NFL in completion rate (76 percent) and was second in passer rating (115.3). Brees also led the league in passer rating under pressure (100.0) thanks to an offensive line that allowed a league-low pressure rate of 25 percent.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes had the third-highest accuracy rate on deep throws this season, completing 32 of 63 passes that traveled 20 or more yards in the air. A league-high 13 of those deep throws were touchdowns.

Running backs

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara missed Weeks 7 and 8 with knee and ankle injuries but appears to be back on track. He scored two touchdowns in the Saints’ blowout win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, giving him back-to-back two-touchdown games over the last two weeks of the season.

2. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Williams touched the ball 141 times over 11 games, producing 711 total yards and seven touchdowns. His 3.6 yards per carry after contact was the sixth-highest among running backs in 2019.

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

He surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground for the first time in his career thanks in large part to a stout offensive line. The Packers’ offensive front was the sixth-best run-blocking unit of 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

Wide receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Thomas set the NFL record for receptions in a season (149) and finished the 2019 campaign with 1,725 receiving yards, the seventh-most receiving yards ever in a season. He also led the position in yards per route run, per Pro Football Focus.

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

A legitimate deep threat, Hill caught all 10 of his deep targets (20 or more yards) deemed as catchable for a total of 383 yards and four touchdowns this season. His 2.5 yards per route run on all targets was the fourth-highest rate among wideouts in 2019.

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Hopkins was targeted 150 times during the regular season, giving him 29 percent of all throws from his quarterback. Only Thomas saw a higher share of his team’s targets this season.

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

He was targeted 19 times in the red zone (tied for the most in the NFL this year among tight ends), giving him 30 percent of his team’s red-zone looks this season. Only wideouts Jamison Crowder and Allen Robinson saw a higher percentage of their team’s targets inside the 20-yard line in 2019, and they were only marginally ahead of Kelce.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle scored almost 16 fantasy point points per game this season, the most among tight ends, and hauled in 92 percent of catchable passes (78 of 85), per Sports Info Solutions, the highest catch rate at the position.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson completed 62 of 95 targets to Andrews for 851 yards and nine touchdowns with only three interceptions (and a 112.2 passer rating) in 2019. The league average passer rating to tight ends was 100.6 this season.

Kickers

1. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Lutz was successful on 32 of 36 field goal attempts during the regular season, the third-most field goals among kickers, and went 48 of 49 on extra-point conversions.

2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Tucker was 10 for 11 on field goal attempts from 40 to 49 yards and made his only field goal attempt from 50 yards or more.

3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

He led the league in field goal attempts (38) and field goals made (34), plus got six opportunities from 50 yards or more. He made three of those and was a perfect 13 for 13 from 40 to 49 yards, too.

Defense/special teams

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens held opposing quarterbacks to a 77.5 passer rating this season, the second-best mark after the New England Patriots (62.8).

2. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans stopped 21 percent of opposing rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2019, the eighth-best stuff rate, and stopped 42 percent of rushers on third or fourth down with two yards or less to go from getting a first down or touchdown (fourth best).

3. San Francisco 49ers

Opponents scored nine points per game fewer than expected against the 49ers after you take into account the down, distance and field position of each play against them, per data from TruMedia. Only the Patriots performed better in 2019.

Overall rankings

