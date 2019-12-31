While Hachimura remained in his Southeast Washington neighborhood apartment Monday night as the Wizards closed out the calendar year with a rousing victory over the Miami Heat, the seventh straight game he’s sat out, Brooks finally revealed more about the extent of Hachimura’s recovery on Tuesday.

“He’s still out. He’s still sore, groin area. I anticipate him being out a couple of weeks,” Brooks said.

The latest timeline for Hachimura, who was expected to be reevaluated after sitting five games, means he could miss a month in total. The fluke injury occurred when teammate Isaac Bonga accidentally kicked Hachimura between the legs while going for a rebound against the Detroit Pistons.

Injuries have plagued the Wizards this season and it appears the start of the new year will not usher in good health.

Before the season started, the Wizards set into motion a cautious approach with injured players and applied for a disabled player exception for John Wall, who suffered an Achilles’ injury in February 2019. Only teams with a player who is expected to miss the season, as determined by a league-appointed doctor, can qualify for the exception. The NBA did not grant the exception. Still, almost 11 months after his surgery, Wall remains out and could sit the entire season.

When training camp began, the Wizards were missing four rotation players (Troy Brown Jr., Ian Mahinmi, CJ Miles and Isaiah Thomas). Then, in the season opener, Jordan McRae fractured the tip of his right ring finger. In November, Miles underwent surgery on his left wrist that will cause him to miss the rest of the year.

By December, the two top centers, Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner, as well as the team’s best shooter, Davis Bertans, went on the inactive list with various foot, ankle and quad injuries. Even Bradley Beal, who had appeared in 194 straight games, recently started a new streak by missing the past two games with soreness around his right knee. Beal will be listed as questionable for the Wizards’ New Year’s Day game against the Orlando Magic.

“You got to keep playing,” veteran point guard Ish Smith said. “These things happen but there are opportunities to be had and it’s next man up."

In another injury update, Brooks said Bryant practiced with the Wizards’ G League affiliate team, the Capital City Go-Go, on Tuesday afternoon to further his conditioning. Bryant and Bertans could still remain out for another week, according to the coach.

Wagner, who has missed 11 games with a left ankle strain, is still in a walking boot. His recovery will last through January, but at least Wagner has been able to be around the Wizards. Due to Hachimura’s healing process, he has sat at home.

Brooks said that he and General Manager Tommy Sheppard recently visited Hachimura. Coaches also text him and send game clips for the rookie to watch. His absence has been felt inside the Wizards’ practice facility.

“I haven’t been able to see him,” Smith said. “I miss my guy, man. I miss his smile, I miss him just being around.”

Brooks used similar language to describe the absence.

“We miss him. We miss his enthusiasm. We miss his game. We miss his presence. I miss him," the coach said. "I miss working with him and trying to get him better but right now he’s out. Like I told him, he’s going to play 15 years in the league. If he misses a month in his rookie year, it’s not that big of a deal.”

When Hachimura does feel up to coming to the arena to support his teammates, Brooks said he likely will not sit on the bench.

“I saw him a couple days ago,” Brooks said. “He’s in good spirits. Obviously, he wants to be here with his team and play games.”

