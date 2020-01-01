

Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is joining Ron Rivera's staff in Washington. (Ben Margot/AP)

Within hours of becoming the Washington Redskins head coach, Ron Rivera had made his first big assistant coach hire, adding former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio to lead the Redskins defense.

The hiring of the 56-year-old Del Rio, long considered one of the league’s best defensive coaches, shows that Washington is committed to building around a defense filled with several promising players under the age of 26. Many coaches and talent evaluators around the NFL believe the Redskins defense has the potential to be one of the league’s best.

In confirming his hire Wednesday morning, Del Rio said he would change the Redskins defense from a 3-4 scheme to a 4-3. The new scheme should emphasize one of Washington’s biggest strengths — a group of gifted defensive linemen that includes recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and edge rusher Montez Sweat.

Del Rio was 93-94 over nearly 12 seasons as coach of the Jaguars and Raiders, helping to rebuild each franchise into a playoff team a short time after taking over. He also was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator from 2012-2014. The Broncos gave up the second-fewest yards in the NFL in two of those seasons.

