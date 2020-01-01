

The last time Nick Saban and Alabama weren't competing for a national title, things didn't go so well in their bowl game. (David Goldman/AP)

Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and LSU’s Leonard Fournette blazed a trail following the 2016 season when they decided their paths to the NFL did not require a stop at meaningless bowl games. Others have followed, with players who have mainly been cut out of the business of college football making business decisions about their futures, even if those NFL futures aren’t necessarily guaranteed. Of the 16 players who sat out bowl season last year (as tracked by 247 Sports), only five were selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Some weren’t drafted at all.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban usually doesn’t have to worry about shorthanded rosters, considering that his team has played in the only meaningful bowl games — i.e., the College Football Playoff — in each of the previous five seasons. This year, though, the two-loss Crimson Tide was relegated to the second-tier Citrus Bowl, and Saban has had to adjust to college football’s new bowl-game reality like the rest of the country. He seems to be fine with it if the impacted players are guaranteed to go high in the draft.

“Look, I try to get guys to make business decisions about what they’re going to do,” Saban said last month. “I kind of get it if you’re a high first-round draft pick. The money versus how you can protect yourself and insure yourself may make a business decision that says the risk is not worth the reward of playing in the game.

“But if you’re not in that position, then you have an opportunity to showcase your talents and try to impress people with how you play in the game. That’s pretty much what I told those guys, and it’s their choice. Everybody has to live with sort of the consequences of their decisions, whether they’re good decisions or bad decisions.”

Here’s a look at the teams that will be dealing with business decisions (and injuries) for the New Year’s Day bowl games, along with an appraisal of each team’s motivation level.

All times Eastern. All point spreads taken Tuesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com.

Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama

Time, TV: 1 p.m., ABC.

Line: Alabama, -7½.

Missing persons report: Crimson Tide junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (71 catches, 959 yards, 9 touchdowns) is likely headed for the top 10 of next year’s draft but said he had no second thoughts about playing in Alabama’s bowl game. The same can’t be said for fourth-year junior linebacker Terrell Lewis (No. 2 on the team in both tackles for a loss and sacks) and senior defensive back Trevon Diggs (three interceptions), who both will skip the game, even though neither is projected as a first-round pick. Saban said earlier this month that freshman nose guard DJ Dale, a starter for nearly the entire season, is doubtful for the game with a knee injury that caused him to miss the final two regular season games, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game with the season-ending hip injury he suffered against Mississippi State in November. Michigan’s biggest absence will be wide receiver Tarik Black (25 catches for 343 yards, one touchdown), who announced this month that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Motivation?: The last time Alabama played in a meaningless bowl game was after the 2013 season, and it didn’t go well: After spending the entire regular season at No. 1 but Kick Six’d by Auburn into postseason irrelevance in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide lost by two touchdowns as a 17-point favorite against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan has lost three straight bowl games, and its players say a win over Alabama could change the narrative of a season that featured yet another loss to Ohio State.

Outback Bowl

Minnesota vs. Auburn

Time, TV: 1 p.m., ESPN.

Line: Auburn, -7.

Missing persons report: Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck will not have his longtime right-hand man with him after offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left this week to take the same job at Penn State. Ciarrocca, a Pennsylvania native, has coached alongside Fleck at three programs since 2010. Wide receivers coach Matt Simon will call the plays for Minnesota. Gophers senior linebacker Kamal Martin, who missed time this season because of a knee injury but still finished second on the team in tackles, will forego the game to prepare for the draft. Auburn junior defensive lineman Nick Coe announced he will skip the game to concentrate on the draft, even though he finished with a career-low 15 tackles and zero sacks (he had 13.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018) and didn’t play at all in the Tigers’ game against Arkansas after Coach Gus Malzahn questioned his effort at practice.

Motivation?: This is only the fourth time Minnesota is playing in a bowl game commonly associated with New Year’s Day (two Rose Bowls in the early 1960s and the Citrus Bowl four years ago were the others). The 10-2 Gophers haven’t finished ranked in the top 10 in 58 years and haven’t won more than 10 games in a season since the turn of the century … the 20th century (1904, to be exact). Fleck has based his entire coaching persona around “row the boat” motivational hoohah. It would be a huge surprise to see Minnesota not extremely jazzed to be playing here. Auburn has lost its bowl games in four of Malzahn’s six seasons, though it was last seen posting a 49-point whipping on another Big Ten team (Purdue) in last season’s Music City Bowl.

Rose Bowl

Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Time, TV: 5 p.m., ESPN.

Line: Wisconsin, -3.

Missing persons report: Oregon freshman wide receiver Mycah Pittman is expected to be available after breaking his arm against Arizona in November (he also missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury). Pittman had 14 catches, two of them for touchdowns, in six games this season. Wisconsin is expected to have a fairly full complement of players.

Motivation?: The Badgers have yet to lose a bowl game in Paul Chryst’s five-year tenure as head coach. They also haven’t won the Rose Bowl since back-to-back victories after the 1998 and 1999 seasons, losing in three straight appearances at the start of the decade that just ended. Oregon is back to national prominence after a few years in the relative wilderness, and a Rose Bowl win would be the crowning achievement of Mario Cristobal’s rebuild of the program. Neither side should lack motivation here.

Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Baylor

Time, TV: 8:45 p.m., ESPN.

Line: Georgia, -4.

Missing persons report: No team will be more affected by bowl absences than Georgia, which will be without at least 13 regular contributors (12 of them from the team’s two-deep roster and six of them starters). It starts on the offensive line, where junior left tackle Andrew Thomas, an AP all-American and likely a top five draft pick after spending three seasons as a starter, will skip the game, as will third-year sophomore right tackle Isaiah Wilson. Junior Ben Cleveland, a part-time starter at right guard, also will miss the game because of academic issues, as will fifth-year senior offensive lineman D’Marcus Hayes. Leading rusher D’Andre Swift, who was limited to just five touches in the SEC championship game because of a shoulder injury and might be leaving for the NFL after this year, has yet to decide whether he’s playing. The biggest question for Baylor revolves around quarterback Charlie Brewer, who suffered a concussion in the Big 12 championship game. He is likely to return for the Sugar Bowl.

Motivation?: Baylor is only two seasons removed from a 1-11 campaign, the nadir for a program decimated by an ugly sexual assault scandal and the forced departure of Art Briles. Even though the Bears saw their College Football Playoff hopes dashed by Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, the Sugar Bowl could be a springboard to big things next season (and a chance to win 12 games for the first time). Meanwhile, Georgia is facing a Big 12 team in the Sugar Bowl for the second straight season, having lost to Texas outright as a 12½-point favorite last year. That team, however, entered bowl season in something of a distracted, foul mood after getting left out of the playoff, watching its defensive coordinator leave for Colorado and then having a number of players either sit out the game or transfer. Coach Kirby Smart insists he and his players learned from that game, but we shall see.

