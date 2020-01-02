“It’s an honor,” Beal said, reflecting on a streak that had ranked fifth in the NBA among active players. “Me coming into the league, the first couple of the years, everybody was always saying that I couldn’t stay on the floor and that I was injury-prone. That was something I wanted to get off my résumé. I didn’t want the title. I didn’t want the name. I just made sure I put in work and took care of my body. I was fortunate to be able to play in 194 straight."

Now, the Wizards will have to make a point of their own and keep their star healthy.

Beginning Friday night with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Wizards (10-23) will play back-to-back games at home. Since 2018, it hadn’t been a question whether Beal would play in consecutive games, but the team now has to consider sitting him for one.

Before Wednesday night, Beal and the team looked ahead and had discussions about the weekend, but nothing had been determined. Coach Scott Brooks said “we’ll see” about Beal’s playing status over the back-to-back, which will precede another matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday night for three games in four nights. Beal echoed the same uncertainty.

“We talked about it a little bit today, but we’ll probably look at it a little more in depth,” Beal said. “See how I feel and probably go from there.”

Still, the stubbornness to be on the court has subsided somewhat.

“I’m the type of guy where if it’s not broken, I’m going to play. But at the same time, I also don’t want to have an injury that’s lingering from here on through the rest of the year,” Beal said. “Those are some of the worst ones to have. If I can nip it in the bud, that’s great. If it’s something I’ll have to play through, then I’ll do so. But I’m trusting our staff and myself and making sure I’m 100 percent before I step on the floor.”

As center Thomas Bryant and sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans have taken rehabilitation assignments to practice with the G League affiliate Capital City Go-Go, injuries persist throughout the roster, with rookie Rui Hachimura having missed eight games recovering from a sore groin and five-time all-star John Wall remaining out with an Achilles’ injury.

In his return, Beal played 30 minutes and finished with 27 points but also as a minus-20 in the loss. Late in the fourth quarter, Beal left the floor to start receiving treatment in the locker room. Beal and Magic forward Jonathan Isaac got tangled up in the first quarter, and during the play Issac appeared to have severely injured his left knee.

Relating to his opponent’s pain, Beal offered encouraging words before Isaac was carted off the floor.

“For me, I never try to injure anybody. If I’m involved in a play in which a guy goes down, I’m going to stay there and make sure he’s all right. Especially with his type of injury, it looked pretty bad, the way he was holding his knee,” Beal said. “My biggest thing is I was that guy before. I know what it’s like to be injured a lot and be out and have that mind-set of, ‘Damn, why again?’ I just wanted him to know that it wasn’t on purpose and I’m praying for him and hope he’s all right and try to be there."

As for his streak being over, Beal was keeping his focus on the bigger picture.

“It was unfortunate that it came to an end, but there’s nothing more important than taking care of your body,” he said.

