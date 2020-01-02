Durkin’s job at Ole Miss, which was not specified in the release, is his first full-time position since his firing. He resurfaced this summer as a guest coach for the Atlanta Falcons during training camp.

“As part of our standard vetting process for all hires, the university conducted a thorough background check on Coach Durkin, and we connected with several highly respected college football coaches, administrators and school officials about their experiences working with him,” Mississippi Athletics Director Keith Carter said in a statement. “We received consistently strong feedback about Coach Durkin’s strong character and work ethic and his positive impact on the communities and institutions where he was previously employed. Once we had the chance to spend time with Coach Durkin, we were even more convinced that he is exactly the type of accomplished coach with strong football credentials who is also a proud and committed family man that will make him a great addition to our new staff.”

AD

AD

McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, died in June 2018, two weeks after he suffered heatstroke at a team workout. An independent report found that Maryland’s medical staff failed to properly diagnose and treat McNair. Death from heatstroke is preventable if treated properly.

Though the team’s strength staff led the workout, Durkin was also present. Video files from campus security cameras were released in December 2018 through an open records request. Those show McNair needing to be helped by his teammates to finish an exercise as players ran sprints.

While the failings of Maryland’s medical staff resulted in McNair’s death, some former and current players spoke out shortly after about a troublesome culture within Durkin’s program.

AD

Maryland placed Durkin on administrative leave in August 2018 amid media reports of the football program that included allegations of rampant bullying and verbal abuse. Many of the charges centered around strength coach Rick Court, who resigned in August 2018, but the way Durkin ran the program also prompted concern from some.

AD

Maryland hired an independent commission to review the culture of the program. The report found issues within the Maryland program but stopped short of calling the culture “toxic,” the word used to describe the program in ESPN’s initial report. The commission’s 192-page report said Maryland had “a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out.”

The commission wrote that Maryland’s athletic department failed to provide Durkin with “the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to support and educate a first-time head coach in a major football conference.” The report detailed a lack of oversight in the program and that Durkin and other leaders in the athletic department did not properly supervise Court.

AD

The University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents recommended the reinstatement of Durkin after 80 days on administrative leave. Durkin returned to the football facility on Oct. 30, and three players walked out of his meeting with the team. Following outcry from some players, state lawmakers, students and the community, the university fired Durkin without cause a day later. Interim coach Matt Canada led the team through the entire season.

Durkin, 41, served as Maryland’s head coach for two seasons, compiling a 10-15 record. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Michigan and Florida. Ole Miss’s release announcing the hire praises Durkin’s ability as a coach and recruiter at his previous stops.

AD