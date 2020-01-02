But Garrett and Jones met on Monday, and at least publicly he remained the team’s coach. They met again on Tuesday, and again nothing was announced. And now, according to multiple reports, Jones and son Stephen, the team’s chief operating officer, will meet again with Garrett on Thursday. What they’re actually discussing is anyone’s guess, a rare moment of secrecy from a notoriously leaky organization that is ruled by an owner who never has been shy about airing his intentions.

So we’re left to speculate.

1. They’re discussing a contract extension

This simply doesn’t seem feasible, because (as Mike Florio notes) someone almost certainly would have leaked this idea to gauge the reaction. And the reaction from Dallas’s notoriously front-running fan base most likely would have been negative.

2. They’re trying to find a way to keep Garrett with the team but not as head coach.

Okay, fine, but where? Jones and his son call all the shots, personnel-wise, and that isn’t likely to change. And there’s little to suggest Garrett would want to remain with the team as, say, its offensive coordinator.

3. Jones has a soft spot for Garrett and is trying to craft a “respectful” divorce

Garrett has been with the Cowboys for almost all of Jones’s ownership tenure, which began in 1989. He was the team’s backup quarterback from 1993 to 2000, the team’s offensive coordinator starting in 2007 and then its head coach after Jones fired Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 season. A certain amount of affection comes into play.

But Garrett — and his assistants — almost certainly would want to find other jobs as quickly as possible, and the NFL’s coaching carousel already is in full spin. Jones is doing them no favors by letting this situation linger.

“Once you get past the owner’s emotional reluctance to pull the trigger on someone he loves — yes, loves — and respects, it’s difficult to explain why there’s been no resolution,” Mac Engel wrote Wednesday in the Dallas Morning News.

4. They’re waiting for other NFL teams to find new coaches

The Redskins have hired Ron Rivera but the Giants are still in the market for a new head coach. By keeping Garrett under contract until that coaching search is over, Jones is preventing him from talking to a division foe or to anyone else who might be looking for a new coach (the Browns and the Panthers are the others at the moment). Kind of a jerk move, to be honest, but Jones is perfectly within his rights to do it.

5. Jones doesn’t want to move on from Garrett until he has a big-name successor lined up

Urban Meyer’s name has been linked to a potential Cowboys opening for months now, enough that Jones had to deny in December that he and his son had talked to the wildly successful former Utah, Florida and Ohio State coach who’s now working for Fox Sports. But still, Jones made sure to couch his denial with a line about how he’s not ruling anyone out.

There’s also Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley, whose season is now over after the Sooners meekly exited the College Football Playoff against LSU. That speculation was fueled a bit on Wednesday when Brock Vandagiff, the No. 1 quarterback in the recruiting class of 2021, announced he was decommitting from Oklahoma. Vandagiff told Sports Illustrated last month that he would not go to Oklahoma unless Riley was his coach.

“We’d have to see who they hire, but [Georgia Coach Kirby Smart] and [Florida Coach] Dan Mullen know that they are number two and three back to back if Lincoln Riley leaves. Because that’s probably why I’m going there, Lincoln Riley himself,” he said. “You can be a product of the system there and be very successful. But when Kirby came to Prince Avenue last month I told him, ‘Look, if Lincoln Riley leaves, I’ll probably commit to Georgia the next week.’ ”

While others have pointed out that Vandagiff’s change of heart may have had more to do with the talented quarterback stockpile that would await him on the Sooners’ depth chart, others are putting two and two together, with the answer being “new Cowboys coach Lincoln Riley.”

Whatever the reason for Jones’s delay on the Garrett issue, we should know more after Thursday’s meeting. Unless we don’t.

