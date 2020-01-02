“I think it’s pretty tremendous to be able to come and be part of something that’s very special,” Rivera said when he arrived at Redskins Park on Thursday morning. “This is an organization that started in 1932, so there’s a tremendous about of history, a tremendous about of winning history. I would love to be able to follow in the steps of somebody as well known as Joe Gibbs. I just love that opportunity, so I’m really excited about it, being here.”

The Panthers gave Rivera his first head coaching job after a nine-year NFL career as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears and 15 years as an assistant coach with the Bears, Eagles and Chargers. The son of an Army officer from Puerto Rico, Rivera was a consensus all-American at Cal in 1983 and a second-round pick of the Bears the following year. He won a Super Bowl as a member of Chicago’s vaunted defense in January, 1986. With quarterback Cam Newton leading the way, Rivera’s Panthers went 15-1 in 2015 before losing to the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

AD

AD

Shortly after agreeing to become the Redskins’ eighth permanent head coach of the Daniel Snyder era earlier this week, Rivera hired former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator. The two defensive-minded coaches could help bring a culture change to an organization in transition. One day after the Redskins lost to the Cowboys to finish a 3-13 season, Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen, his top lieutenant for the past 10 years.

“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” Snyder said in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”

Read more on the Redskins:

AD

AD

AD