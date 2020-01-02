The Capitals’ on-ice malaise is at least partially attributable to missing personnel. Nic Dowd missed Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Islanders to be with his wife Paige, who delivered the couple’s first child, Louie. Tom Wilson and Michal Kempny missed the 6-4 loss to Carolina on Saturday, and Kempny also missed Friday’s game against the Blue Jackets. Christian Djoos left Saturday’s game because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. With illness and small lingering injuries throughout the room, the Capitals are hoping a short rest after New Year’s will jump-start their team once again.

AD

AD

“Now dealing with some of the adversity of guys not being perfect, we’re trying to find our way again,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said after the team’s loss to the Islanders. “I think there were some good things, but obviously we’re a work in progress … 59 points is something to be happy about, but there’s still room for us to grow.”

Reirden said through the first 30 games of the season, the identity the team wanted to establish was coming through

The fourth line brought its aggression, grit and intensity; the penalty kill continued to excel; and the new and old faces were meshing, with Jakub Vrana regularly finding the back of the net. Now, Vrana hasn’t scored since his two-point night (one goal, one assist) Dec. 6 against Anaheim, and the team is still working to get a handful of players back to where they were at the start of December.

AD

AD

“I think for the amount of new faces that we have we’ve come together pretty well,” Wilson said. “It’s tough when you add new pieces and faces. There’s new systems; we’ve tweaked a couple things. So for the first half that we’ve had, guys needed to come together, guys needed to buy in and I think that we did for the most part.

Regarding the recent struffles, T.J. Oshie said the team is still making some mental mistakes, which “shouldn’t be happening.”

Oshie said the team needs to focus on details: being accountable defensively, blocking shots, taking hits and making better decisions.

“I think at times we’ve been playing really good hockey and at other times just winning games and finding ways to win,” Oshie said. “Whether it was great goaltending or the power play … there is definitely another level for us to get to, but it is to be expected at this point during the season and regular season in general. There are a couple more levels we can bump up to. We aren’t there yet.”

AD

AD

Goaltender Braden Holtby echoed Oshie’s thoughts: “We’ve … showed signs of the team that we were gonna be coming into the year. We obviously got a lot of points in the standings and won a lot of games, but we know we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be.”

Read more on the Washington Capitals:

AD